Mustafa Nayyem

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14429 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25720 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63128 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211234 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121173 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389889 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309297 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213497 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244088 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255022 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12635 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129758 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211234 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389889 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253351 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309297 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2086 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12683 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43756 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71736 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56878 views
Draft law on expulsion of wanted Odarchenko from the Anti-Corruption Committee registered in the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution to recall MP Andriy Odarchenko from his position as a member of the Anti-Corruption Committee. Odarchenko, who is suspected of attempted bribery, was put on the wanted list.

Politics • September 23, 08:47 AM • 14798 views

MP: Former Zhytomyr Mayor Sukhomlyn may head the Recovery Agency

The former mayor of Zhytomyr, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, may replace Mustafa Nayem as head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Society • September 19, 05:09 PM • 18857 views

Mayor of Zhytomyr Sukhomlyn resigned from his post ahead of schedule

Deputies of Zhytomyr City Council voted to terminate the powers of Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn early. He may become the head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development.

Society • September 19, 05:04 PM • 17318 views

HACCU puts MP Odarchenko on the wanted list

The High Anti-Corruption Court has put MP Andriy Odarchenko on the national and international wanted list. He is suspected of attempting to bribe the former head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Recovery and Development.

Politics • September 19, 06:32 AM • 14802 views

Deputy head of the OP Mykyta denies involvement in the departure of MP Odarchenko - media

Viktor Mykyta has denied information about his involvement in the possible departure of MP Andriy Odarchenko abroad. Earlier, the SAPO prosecutor said that Odarchenko could have left through Zakarpattia, which was headed by Mykyta.

Politics • September 18, 07:07 PM • 25203 views

Government dismisses Mustafa Nayem as head of the Recovery Agency

The government dismissed Mustafa Nayem as head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine after 505 days in office.

Politics • June 18, 01:56 PM • 14458 views

Zelensky approves composition of Ukrainian delegation to reconstruction conference in Berlin

President Zelensky approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko to participate in the conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Berlin on June 11-12 amid the scandal surrounding the dismissal of the previous deputy prime minister for reconstruction.

Politics • June 10, 05:27 PM • 22956 views

Mustafa Nayyem wrote a letter of resignation from the post of head of the Restoration Agency

Mustafa Nayyem wrote a letter of resignation from the post of head of the state agency for infrastructure restoration and development.

Politics • June 10, 09:08 AM • 44445 views
Exclusive

A terrible section of road in the Chernihiv region, which an ambulance barely took a seriously ill elderly woman to the hospital, should be repaired by a Recovery Agency

The section between the settlements of Berestovets and Komarovka in Chernihiv region is a road of state significance and should be repaired by the state agency for infrastructure restoration and development of Ukraine. At the same time, the village head of Komarovka takes the side of agricultural companies, saying that businesses must work to pay taxes.

Society • May 31, 06:07 AM • 149431 views

Restoration at the expense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Last year, Ukraine spent more than 50 billion hryvnias to protect its energy infrastructure, while only 1. 2 billion hryvnias were allocated for the construction of fortifications for the Armed Forces, which led to a weakening of defense and loss of territory.

War • April 23, 08:23 AM • 429076 views

Denying TPPs: How Nayyem and Kubrakov "protected" energy with memorandums

The government has failed to adequately protect thermal power plants from Russian missile strikes, allocating funds only for the first level of defense against enemy attacks. Previously, officials boasted of "unprecedented protection" without addressing the lack of funding for better defense of thermal power plants.

Society • April 22, 01:19 PM • 342629 views

They chose concrete instead of gas power plants and Patriot - Focus

They chose concrete instead of gas power plants and Patriot, Focus writes.

Economy • April 22, 12:00 PM • 77302 views

Rebuilding without waiting for victory - the Ministry of Infrastructure is preparing to spend $148 billion

The Ministry of Infrastructure is preparing to spend $148 billion to rebuild Ukraine without waiting for a victory.

Society • April 22, 07:40 AM • 18937 views

Critical Infrastructure Protection: MPs urgently summoned the Head of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Head of the State Agency for Reconstruction to the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has voted to summon Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and Head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem to a meeting to discuss the protection of critical infrastructure following recent Russian missile and drone attacks on such facilities.

War • April 11, 08:33 AM • 26237 views

Construction of water pipeline in Dnipropetrovs'k region at the final stage of readiness - Ministry of Infrastructure

Work on the main water pipeline project began in the first days after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was blown up. Currently, water pipelines in Dnipropetrovska oblast are at the final stage of readiness.

Society • February 22, 01:42 PM • 25719 views