The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution to recall MP Andriy Odarchenko from his position as a member of the Anti-Corruption Committee. Odarchenko, who is suspected of attempted bribery, was put on the wanted list.
The former mayor of Zhytomyr, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, may replace Mustafa Nayem as head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.
Deputies of Zhytomyr City Council voted to terminate the powers of Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn early. He may become the head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has put MP Andriy Odarchenko on the national and international wanted list. He is suspected of attempting to bribe the former head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Recovery and Development.
Viktor Mykyta has denied information about his involvement in the possible departure of MP Andriy Odarchenko abroad. Earlier, the SAPO prosecutor said that Odarchenko could have left through Zakarpattia, which was headed by Mykyta.
The government dismissed Mustafa Nayem as head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine after 505 days in office.
President Zelensky approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko to participate in the conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Berlin on June 11-12 amid the scandal surrounding the dismissal of the previous deputy prime minister for reconstruction.
Mustafa Nayyem wrote a letter of resignation from the post of head of the state agency for infrastructure restoration and development.
The section between the settlements of Berestovets and Komarovka in Chernihiv region is a road of state significance and should be repaired by the state agency for infrastructure restoration and development of Ukraine. At the same time, the village head of Komarovka takes the side of agricultural companies, saying that businesses must work to pay taxes.
Last year, Ukraine spent more than 50 billion hryvnias to protect its energy infrastructure, while only 1. 2 billion hryvnias were allocated for the construction of fortifications for the Armed Forces, which led to a weakening of defense and loss of territory.
The government has failed to adequately protect thermal power plants from Russian missile strikes, allocating funds only for the first level of defense against enemy attacks. Previously, officials boasted of "unprecedented protection" without addressing the lack of funding for better defense of thermal power plants.
They chose concrete instead of gas power plants and Patriot, Focus writes.
The Ministry of Infrastructure is preparing to spend $148 billion to rebuild Ukraine without waiting for a victory.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has voted to summon Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and Head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem to a meeting to discuss the protection of critical infrastructure following recent Russian missile and drone attacks on such facilities.
Work on the main water pipeline project began in the first days after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was blown up. Currently, water pipelines in Dnipropetrovska oblast are at the final stage of readiness.