Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University

Andriy Odarchenko, a scandalous bribe-taker and fugitive MP, is planned to be dismissed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University, UNN reports.

The acting rector of SBTU, Andriy Kudryashov, announced the intention to dismiss Andriy Odarchenko, who was sentenced to eight years in prison by the High Anti-Corruption Court for offering a bribe, on the air of radio "Nakipilo". Kudryashov noted that they will decide how to proceed, gather and vote for a new head of the academic council, as there are many technical legal issues that need to be discussed.

At the same time, a year ago, the Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi announced Odarchenko's dismissal from the post of rector of SBTU as soon as "the entire package of legal decisions" was received. It should be noted that this "package" came into force on October 10, 2025, when the Appeals Chamber of the HACC upheld the verdict against the MP.

Candidate for replacement: who will lead SBTU?

According to UNN sources close to the Ministry of Education and Science, one of the key contenders for the post of rector of SBTU is Yevhen Hrytskov. He combines work in the local self-government bodies of the Kharkiv Regional Council and the position of vice-rector at the O.M. Beketov National University of Urban Economy in Kharkiv.

Given that his predecessor, Andriy Odarchenko, was convicted of corruption, the figure of the new head, who will manage millions of state funds of the university, must be as clean as possible and not connected with the fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko. So, is this really the case?

How Yevhen Hrytskov is connected with the "Kharkiv Spring"

However, Yevhen Hrytskov can hardly be called such. After all, in political circles in Kharkiv, he has established himself as a fan of the "Kharkiv Spring" with pro-Russian sentiments. In 2014, he actively supported the Russification of Kharkiv region.

In addition, in 2015, Yevhen Hrytskov ran for the Kharkiv Regional Council from the political party "Opposition Bloc", but he lost the elections.

But this did not stop Hrytskov, later, in 2018, he was seen in a joint photo with ex-MP Mykhailo Dobkin, who, along with other people from Ukraine, held a red flag. After that, Hrytskov was even summoned to the SBU for a preventive conversation regarding his pro-Russian sentiments.

And in 2020, when Hrytskov was appointed head of the Coordination Council on National Patriotic Education at the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, the National Corps held a protest demanding the cancellation of the appointment. They argued that pro-Russian Yevhen Hrytskov had nothing to do with national patriotic education. Hrytskov was later dismissed from the post. This signals that the accusations of his pro-Russian views are not unfounded.

How is Hrytskov connected with Odarchenko?

One cannot ignore the fact that Yevhen Hrytskov may be directly connected with the fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko. Who, according to sources in SBTU, continues to manage the university from abroad. After all, Yevhen Hrytskov worked in the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, in parallel with Ruslan Tykhonchenko, when he held the position of deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration under Oleksiy Kucher. Ruslan Tykhonchenko is directly connected with the fugitive bribe-taker Andriy Odarchenko, as he served as acting rector of SBTU from June 2021 to May 2022, and it was the MP who lobbied for his candidacy for this position. Because the law prohibits combining the position of a people's deputy with any other, he needed a reliable person through whom he could manage the university. Tykhonchenko was probably one of those who "on the ground" engaged in corruption schemes related to SBTU and carried out Andriy Odarchenko's tasks without unnecessary questions.

In addition, sources in SBTU emphasize that the current acting rector of the university, Andriy Kudryashov, who replaced Tykhonchenko as acting rector, also continues to maintain close ties with the fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko. And he may even continue to carry out his corrupt instructions on the ground, embezzling and actually destroying the university. Further confirmation that Kudryashov is Odarchenko's man is that he was one of those who posted bail for the fugitive bribe-taker. According to the declaration, Kudryashov contributed UAH 399,000 out of the assigned UAH 15 million.

"White spots" in Hrytskov's declaration

Questions to Yevhen Hrytskov, as a candidate for the position of acting rector of SBTU, arise not only because of his pro-Russian sentiments and connections with the fugitive bribe-taker. But also because of possible corruption schemes. Thus, an analysis of Yevhen Hrytskov's annual declaration for 2024 demonstrates a number of dubious points. At first glance, the financial picture of an official of this level is unexpectedly modest: the declaration completely lacks any cash or bank savings, as well as cars or valuables. It seems as if the candidate lives and supports his entire family solely on an income of approximately UAH 26,000 per month.

However, if you look closely, this outward modesty turns into a mosaic of inconsistencies. The house where the family lives is officially "provided for gratuitous use." At the same time, the Georgian trace adds intrigue to the declaration: the candidate's wife owns 500 shares of SILOS INVEST JSC from Kutaisi, which was registered in 2024 and whose co-founders are also citizens of Ukraine.

How, with what funds, and why the family invested in a little-known foreign company is an open question. Even more interesting is why no dividends or income from this package of shares are reflected in the declaration. In addition, there is no information about the company's activities in open sources. Such a lack of transparency may signal greater risks than it seems at first glance. And in the context of a candidacy for the position of rector, such "unclarity" is a weighty argument for demanding additional clarification.

At the same time, Hrytskov's latest declaration states that his wife received a loan of UAH 1,540,000 from Maryna Zubareva, who, by an incredible "coincidence," may be a relative of one of the co-founders of the Georgian company SILOS INVEST JSC – Dmytro Zubarev.

So, are Yevhen Hrytskov's bank accounts really empty, and what is hidden behind his wife's foreign shares? In the case of a person claiming to head a university and manage millions in budgets, these questions can be alarming signals. And the adherence to the "Russian world" does not add optimism.

After all, the rector of the State Biotechnological University is not only an academic but primarily a managerial position that requires absolute financial transparency. If there are so many "white spots" and "missing" assets in an official's financial reports, will he be able to guarantee the transparency of university finances after the corruption scandal left by the fugitive bribe-taker Andriy Odarchenko? Because where inconsistencies begin, trust ends.

So, can Hrytskov be called a successful candidate for the position of rector of one of the largest universities in Kharkiv region? Given the gaps in his biography and pro-Russian sentiments, did the Ministry of Education and Science make a mistake with the candidate for the position?

Recall: Odarchenko's Case

On November 21, 2023, NABU and SAPO announced the exposure of People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko, who, according to the investigation, tried to bribe the then head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, Mustafa Nayyem, with bitcoins. According to detectives, the deputy offered 50 thousand dollars in exchange for assistance in allocating funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russian Aggression for the repair of the State Biotechnological University headed by Odarchenko.

The very next day, November 22, 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Odarchenko, setting bail at UAH 15 million. The MP himself denied all charges.

On November 23, 2023, "Servant of the People" expelled MP Odarchenko from the faction. The very next day, November 24, 2023, Odarchenko was released from custody – bail of UAH 15 million was posted for him, the Anti-Corruption Action Center reported.

Almost a year passed. On September 18, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor stated during a court hearing that the deputy was likely abroad, although there was no official confirmation of this. On the same day, he did not appear at the HACC meeting and was absent from the Verkhovna Rada. Because of this, SAPO initiated the collection of bail and his declaration as wanted.

According to the prosecutor's office, Odarchenko could have left through Zakarpattia Oblast, where, according to the prosecution, he had close relations with former head of the Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta. Mykyta himself denied any involvement in the possible departure of the MP. Later, SAPO reported that Andriy Odarchenko had fled to Romania and even applied to state bodies for asylum in that country.

On September 19, 2024, the HACC judge granted the prosecution's motion and declared Odarchenko wanted nationally and internationally. After that, the court decided to hear the case in absentia. On September 23, 2024, the HACC arrested the deputy in absentia and seized UAH 15 million in bail, previously posted for him, into the state budget.

After the MP fled abroad in September 2024, SBTU did not condemn the rector. In November, the university's website and Facebook page posted congratulations to Odarchenko on his birthday, wishing him "prosperity, favor of fate, luck, amazing opportunities, achievements, and victories." The post was later deleted.