Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University

Yevhen Hrytskov, a supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” and a person with a questionable reputation, could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University. After the scandalous fugitive bribe-taker Andriy Odarchenko, who was sentenced to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property, the university risks getting another figure in office with shadows in his biography and finances.