State Biotechnological University
Higher education institution
State Biotechnological University (SBTU) is a higher education institution established in May 2021 by government order, through the merger of four Kharkiv universities: Petro Vasylenko Kharkiv National Technical University of Agriculture, V.V. Dokuchaiev Kharkiv National Agrarian University, Kharkiv State Zooveterinary Academy, and Kharkiv State University of Food Technology and Trade. It trains specialists in the fields of biotechnology, agricultural production, food technologies, veterinary medicine, and ecology. The university implements scientific programs, international educational projects, and cooperates with enterprises in the real sector of the economy. The university has a significant material and technical base and land resources, which became the basis for creating a modern educational and scientific hub of biotechnological profile.