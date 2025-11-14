Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance

The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, signed an order to dismiss former MP Andriy Odarchenko, who was sentenced to 8 years in prison for bribery, from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University. This is stated in the Ministry of Education and Science's response to a request from UNN.

Dismissal of the bribe-taker

"Regarding the issues raised in the appeals within the scope of competence, we inform that on November 26, 2024, order No. 376-k-24 of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine "On the dismissal of Odarchenko A. M." came into force, which prematurely terminated the contract dated December 31, 2021, No. 1-118 and dismissed Andriy Mykolayovych Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University on November 26, 2024," the Ministry of Education and Science's response states.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court on October 10, 2025, upheld the verdict of the HACC dated November 14, 2024, according to which Odarchenko was sentenced to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property and a ban on holding leadership positions in state bodies, for attempting to bribe the former head of the State Agency for Restoration, Mustafa Nayyem, with $50,000. Odarchenko offered Nayyem a bribe in cryptocurrency to ensure that the Interdepartmental Working Group approved a decision to allocate funds from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression for the repair of SBU buildings. Odarchenko is currently hiding from justice in Hungary.

What's wrong with the Ministry of Education and Science's order

It is worth noting that UNN first contacted the Ministry of Education and Science regarding the termination of the contract with the former MP-bribe-taker on October 21. Since then, until November 13, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science could not answer questions regarding the dismissal of the rector.

However, in response to the request, received almost a month later, the ministry reported that the contract had been terminated a year ago - on November 26, 2024. The nuance is that all orders and other official documents with electronic digital signatures of the Ministry of Education and Science must be registered in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (EDEBO). However, according to UNN, the order to dismiss Odarchenko is missing from EDEBO.

Presumably, it is not there because Minister Lisovyi signed the document retroactively in paper form, because otherwise the actual date of its signing with his electronic digital signature would be displayed on the document. So we can safely assume that after the public outcry related to the fact that despite the verdict, Odarchenko continues to hold the position of rector, and the Ministry of Education and Science does not execute the court's verdict and does not dismiss the bribe-taker, Oksen Lisovyi still decided to terminate the contract with the former MP.

By the way, the order to extend the powers of the acting rector of the SBU, Andriy Kudryashov, contains a digital signature and is displayed in the database.

The un-dismissed fugitive rector

According to UNN sources among the employees of the State Biotechnological University, Odarchenko is actively involved in the management of the SBU despite being "dismissed" a year ago. In particular, over the past week, he regularly contacted Kudryashov and other officials close to him at the university by phone and gave them instructions.

It is also interesting that only on October 30, 2025, the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University removed Odarchenko from the post of chairman. But he was "dismissed" back in 2024, how is this possible?

Moreover, back in October of this year, the acting chairman of the Academic Council of the SBU, Valeriy Mykhailov, convinced UNN that the Ministry of Education and Science should terminate the contract with Rector Odarchenko due to the guilty verdict of the court. In the conversation, he confirmed that the bribe-taker Odarchenko remains the rector of the SBU.

"My position is: if there is a court decision, officially it will come to the university - a court decision, the issue of terminating these relations with him will definitely be considered. This is what I can say, it just shouldn't be like that unequivocally, if you want my position," Mykhailov noted.

He added that he had not seen the court decision, but knew about it from media publications.

"I read that something happened, but for this there is the head of the organization (acting rector of the SBU Andriy Kudryashov - ed.), who should stimulate this issue and talk about the fact that such an issue (termination of the contract with Odarchenko - ed.) should be considered, that there is some decision," Mykhailov noted.

Here the question arises: how is it that even Odarchenko's team at the university does not know that his contract was terminated a year ago?

It seems that the investigators of the National Police of Ukraine should sort out this whole mess with the "dismissal", because the facts indicate a possible forgery of a document, which is a criminally punishable offense.

Elections of the rector of the SBU

Another question that arises against the background of Odarchenko's dismissal a year ago is why the elections of a new rector have not yet been held? After all, back in 2024, Oksen Lisovyi promised to terminate the contract with Odarchenko and immediately hold elections for a new rector of the SBU.

"The Kharkiv Oblast Defense Council decided to allow elections in the Kharkiv region (in higher education institutions - ed.), and all those universities that need it will gradually, step by step, enter the election process, including the Biotechnological University," Oksen Lisovyi stated then.

So it is interesting why the SBU did not enter the election process within a year, if, as the Ministry of Education and Science claims, the contract with Odarchenko was terminated a year ago?

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the State Biotechnological University has a salary arrears of more than 20 million hryvnias. This situation arose due to corruption related to hidden land leases, falsification of data on harvested crops, inflated prices during tender purchases, and laundering of funds through companies controlled by Odarchenko's people. All this is provided by the university's management team, which is completely controlled by the former MP-bribe-taker. Moreover, in violation of current legislation, they write out monthly bonuses of tens of thousands of hryvnias for themselves.