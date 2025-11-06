The Bribe-Taker and His Team: How Odarchenko Activates Hrytskov for Manual Control of DBTU and What the Embezzlement in the Construction of the Oncology Center Has to Do with It

ukenru
11:26 AM • 3460 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 25405 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
07:22 AM • 26673 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 32519 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 47410 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 37841 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 31826 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 48960 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 48667 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 24074 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German far-right AfD MPs suspected of systematically transmitting military secrets to RussiaNovember 6, 02:21 AM • 13740 views
Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIVNovember 6, 02:50 AM • 16644 views
British Army announces first delivery of Ajax armored vehicles - eight years lateNovember 6, 03:32 AM • 15036 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhoto07:34 AM • 11901 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 9816 views
Publications
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 5202 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 9954 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 25408 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 48962 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 48668 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Ruslan Tikhonchenko
Andriy Kudryashov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Crimea
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhoto07:34 AM • 11948 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 20702 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 22684 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 39553 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 43834 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Film
The Diplomat

The Bribe-Taker and His Team: How Odarchenko Activates Hrytskov for Manual Control of DBTU and What the Embezzlement in the Construction of the Oncology Center Has to Do with It

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

Fugitive bribe-taker Andriy Odarchenko is trying to maintain his influence over the State Biotechnological University. To do this, he is ready to involve "old" acquaintances who already have experience in corruption schemes, particularly in the embezzlement during the construction of the Kharkiv oncology center.

The Bribe-Taker and His Team: How Odarchenko Activates Hrytskov for Manual Control of DBTU and What the Embezzlement in the Construction of the Oncology Center Has to Do with It

The Kharkiv Oncology Center, which was supposed to become a symbol of modern Ukrainian medicine, has turned into a scandalous long-term construction project. And the people who supervised its construction are now involved in new corruption stories – no longer in the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, but in the State Biotechnological University. Read how the construction of the oncology center is connected with the SBU in the UNN material.

The oncology center in Kharkiv was planned as a key medical facility for cancer patients from all over Eastern Ukraine. Its construction began in 2019, according to the project of LLC "Institute Kharkivproekt". The first contractor for the construction was PJSC "Trust Zhytlobud – 1". However, a year later it turned out that the project needed to be adjusted, so the contract with the contractor was terminated. A year of fruitless work cost the budget UAH 57.25 million. The next contractor in 2020 was the company PE "ROMB+". And in 2021, after the construction of the oncology center was included in the presidential program "Great Construction", another contractor (directly related to "ROMB+") was chosen – the Consortium "Romb Inc.". However, in 2022, Kharkiv Regional State Administration terminated the contract with both contractors. With PE "ROMB+" – due to disruption of deadlines and violation of contract terms, as the total amount of work performed was less than 40% of the planned. At the time of termination of the contract, the company had already received payment in the amount of UAH 157.82 million. And with "Romb Inc." the contract was terminated by agreement of the parties with zero payment.

The general contractor did not properly fulfill its obligations and systematically violated the terms of the contract, including those regarding the deadlines for performing work, non-use of advance budget funds. In addition, the general contractor prevented the customer of the construction from monitoring the progress, cost and scope of work and did not inform the latter about the progress of work.

– stated in the message of the KhODA

However, many questions remained behind the scenes of the project – first of all, whether the contractors who "drained" the oncology center's budget will be held accountable, which officials will answer for the tens of millions of hryvnias spent that were not reflected in the construction stages, and which officials coordinated the financial flows?

NACP found violations in Ruslan Tikhonchenko's declaration

During the active construction of the oncology center (2019-2021), Ruslan Tikhonchenko was the deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration – he was the one who supervised a number of infrastructure projects in the region.

At this time, according to the NACP, 20 bitcoins appeared in Tikhonchenko's declaration, which at the time of filing the declaration were worth UAH 2 million 100 thousand – an asset, the ownership of which he could not confirm with documents. The NACP saw signs of a criminal offense in this and handed over the materials to law enforcement agencies.

Formally, there is no direct evidence of a connection between the money "missing" from the oncology center and the official's crypto assets. But it is important to note that cryptocurrency is often used to legalize illegal assets, including budget funds withdrawn from tenders or contract work.

Another fact indicating that Ruslan Tikhonchenko may be involved in the embezzlement of money from the construction of the oncology center is that after the NACP discovered bitcoins in his declaration, he, according to media reports, left Ukraine and is now in Germany. It should be noted that before fleeing Ukraine, Tikhonchenko held the position of acting rector of the SBU. However, we will return to this fact of his biography later.

Yevhen Hrytskov – former KhODA official and Tikhonchenko's associate, who is applying for the position of rector of the SBU

In parallel with Tikhonchenko, during the same period, Yevhen Hrytskov worked in the Kharkiv Regional State Administration. He was also part of the administration's management team. According to UNN sources, Hrytskov was close to both Tikhonchenko and Andriy Odarchenko – a people's deputy, head of the Academic Council of the SBU, sentenced by the High Anti-Corruption Court to 8 years in prison for attempting to bribe the then head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development Mustafa Nayyem with 50 thousand dollars in cryptocurrency. According to detectives, the deputy offered a bribe in exchange for assistance in allocating funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russian Aggression for the repair of the State Biotechnological University headed by Odarchenko.

After Odarchenko fled abroad, according to journalists, he is trying to maintain influence over the university through controlled persons. In particular, the fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko is trying to promote his associate Yevhen Hrytskov to the position of rector of the SBU. A person who, probably, has been tested not only by time, but also by common corruption schemes.

Moreover, according to UNN, the SBU has even prepared a sign "Yevhen Hrytskov, acting rector of the SBU". Although the official appointment of the new acting rector of the State Biotechnological University by the Ministry of Education and Science has not yet taken place. We also note that the powers of the current acting rector of the SBU Andriy Kudryashov expire on November 7.

From "Great Construction" to university schemes: how Kharkiv officials maintain control over budgets

At first glance, the oncology center and the university are different stories. However, the common denominator is the same figures who have been revolving around Kharkiv's budget flows for years. Tikhonchenko supervised the construction of the medical facility, then became acting rector of the SBU, which became the center of another corruption scandal. Odarchenko, the elected rector of the SBU and head of the Academic Council, has a conviction for a cryptocurrency bribe. Hrytskov is the current contender for the rector's chair, who worked alongside Tikhonchenko in the KhODA.

Thus, the schemes for the construction of the oncology center and the financing of the university may be connected through a common management vertical and former officials who are now acting from abroad, but have not lost their influence.

The history of the Kharkiv Oncology Center is not just about an unfinished medical facility. It is about an entire system of interdependencies in which former officials continue to influence educational and infrastructure projects even after a prison sentence.

So, today the state, in the person of the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, faces two questions:

  • Why does Odarchenko, convicted of corruption, still have leverage over the SBU, and why has his contract not been terminated?
    • How to eradicate Odarchenko's influence on the SBU and prevent people associated with the fugitive bribe-taker from holding leadership positions?

      Lilia Podolyak

      SocietyCrimes and emergencies
      Ruslan Tikhonchenko
      State Biotechnological University
      Andriy Kudryashov
      Yevhen Hrytskov
      Andriy Odarchenko
      Ukraine
      Kharkiv