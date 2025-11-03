Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention should conduct an audit of the lifestyle of Andriy Kudryashov, acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, who may have submitted inaccurate data in his 2024 declaration, writes UNN.

Andriy Kudryashov, acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, did not include his cohabitant Margarita Pavytska in his declaration for 2024. In addition, in the summer of 2025, Kudryashov proposed to her. The romantic event took place in Odesa, at the elite "NEMO" hotel, where the cost of rooms during the resort season reaches 36,000 hryvnias per day. At the same time, according to the declaration, Kudryashov earns approximately 25,000 hryvnias per month at the SBU, and this is his only official source of income.

And in the photos published by the bride, a ring from Tiffany & Co. is visible – a global jewelry brand. According to UNN, it is a platinum ring with a diamond of about one carat, worth from $12,000 to $17,000 (from 504,000 UAH to 714,000 UAH). The cost of this gift exceeds Kudryashov's annual income declared for 2024.

In addition, in 2024, Pavytska became the owner of a Peugeot 308 CC convertible, with an estimated value of about $10,000 (420,000 hryvnias). According to the YouControl portal, the woman does not have the status of a sole proprietor and is not employed, so the origin of the funds for the purchase of the car remains unclear.

Given the above facts, Andriy Kudryashov's lifestyle clearly does not correspond to his official income. The absence of information about his cohabitant, expensive gifts, and real expenses in the declaration may indicate concealment of assets or receipt of undue benefits. And as lawyer Oleh Shram noted in an exclusive comment to UNN, the NACP should verify the accuracy of the information in Kudryashov's declaration, draw a reasoned conclusion, and then implement it, depending on the amount of property established.

There are a lot of questions here: both declaration and monitoring of lifestyle. That is, for the NACP there are many questions that they must answer by conducting an inspection within their competencies and duties assigned to them. Perhaps there are signs of illicit enrichment, depending on how long it lasts, what the actual amounts are. Perhaps there are facts of receiving undue benefits. The declaration system was created so that such atypical stories would be more noticeable. And so that this would be a signal for the relevant law enforcement agencies to get involved in the fight against corruption. They are simply obliged to react and initiate an appropriate check, and then further down the chain to reach one or another result. – emphasized lawyer Oleh Shram.

As UNN reported earlier, Andriy Kudryashov may be involved in the alleged embezzlement of funds and assets of the State Biotechnological University. According to journalistic investigation materials, Kudryashov acted in close connection with Andriy Odarchenko, convicted of bribery, who, despite the court verdict, continues to informally control the university.

Among the schemes identified are the creation of fictitious "clone firms" through which budget funds of the university were withdrawn, abuse of state lands transferred to shadow lease, and appropriation of millions of hryvnias from the sale of crops grown on university lands.

According to the journalistic investigation, it was under Kudryashov's leadership that these schemes continued to function, and persons associated with him control the financial flows of the institution and the management of land resources.

In addition, Kudryashov became one of those who "chipped in" for Odarchenko's bail, thanks to which the briber, sentenced to 8 years, was able to escape justice abroad.

Andriy Kudryashov's term as acting rector of the SBU expires on November 7. So now, the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, must decide: to extend the powers of a person associated with Odarchenko, or to appoint new leadership before holding rector elections in a legal manner.

The Ministry of Education and Science must immediately terminate the contract with the convicted briber Odarchenko

However, it's not just Kudryashov. After all, the Ministry of Education and Science has still not terminated the contract with the rector of the SBU, the fugitive briber Andriy Odarchenko. Which, in essence, is a violation of the law. Retired judge Oleksandr Sytnikov believes that the key question in this situation is to the bodies responsible for enforcing sentences, as well as the Ministry of Education and Science, which should have terminated the contract with the rector, who was convicted of bribery and is hiding from justice abroad.

The question to state bodies is why this rector is still in office, having a verdict? Again, we have negligence. This all comes down to state bodies. And such a question would not have arisen if everyone had executed the court's verdict in time. – Sytnikov noted.

Indeed, a situation where a state university is headed by a person sentenced to eight years in prison undermines trust in the education system and discredits the very idea of university autonomy. The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine must immediately execute the court's verdict and terminate the contract with MP-briber Andriy Odarchenko. After all, the silent inaction of state structures in this case is not just a bureaucratic error, but a conscious connivance with an MP convicted of bribery, who, contrary to law and common sense, continues to manage a state university from abroad.

Denys Nevyadomskyi, President of the All-Ukrainian Association of Retired Judges, emphasized in a comment to UNN that, according to Part 2 of Article 55 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, a person convicted of a crime committed in connection with their position loses the right to hold positions in state authorities, local self-government bodies, and budget institutions, as well as any other positions related to the performance of administrative, economic, and organizational and administrative functions in business entities where the share of state or communal property exceeds 50%.

If the specified higher education institution and position meet these requirements, the person cannot hold this position for three years. – Nevyadomskyi noted.

It is appropriate to recall here that the position of rector is precisely administrative and managerial, as the rector is the head of the higher education institution and responsible for its overall management. The rector manages the administrative activities of the university, which includes financial, personnel, and organizational issues. The Ministry of Education and Science's disregard for the need to terminate the contract with the convicted rector Odarchenko is a violation of the law.

Thus, the situation around the SBU is a test of the principledness of the Ministry of Education and Science and the NACP. Because it is not only about the integrity of an individual official, but about the systemic influence of a convicted briber on a state university.

Odarchenko's case

Recall that on November 21, 2023, NABU and SAPO announced the exposure of People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko, who, according to the investigation, tried to bribe the then head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, Mustafa Nayyem, with bitcoins. According to detectives, the deputy offered $50,000 in exchange for assistance in allocating funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russian Aggression for the repair of the State Biotechnological University headed by Odarchenko.

The very next day, November 22, 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Odarchenko, setting bail at UAH 15 million. The MP himself denied all charges.

On November 23, 2023, "Servant of the People" expelled MP Odarchenko from the faction. The very next day, November 24, 2023, Odarchenko was released from custody – bail of UAH 15 million was posted for him, the Anti-Corruption Action Center reported.

Almost a year has passed. On September 18, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor stated during a court hearing that the deputy was likely abroad, although there was no official confirmation of this. On the same day, he did not appear at the HACC meeting and was absent from the Verkhovna Rada. Because of this, the SAPO initiated the collection of bail and his declaration as wanted.

According to the prosecutor's office, Odarchenko could have left through Zakarpattia Oblast, where, according to the prosecution, he had close relations with former head of the Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta. Mykyta himself denied any involvement in the possible departure of the MP. Later, the SAPO reported that Andriy Odarchenko had fled to Romania and even applied to state bodies for asylum in that country. It later became known that Odarchenko was hiding in Hungary.

On September 19, 2024, the HACC judge granted the prosecution's request and declared Odarchenko wanted nationally and internationally. After that, the court decided to hear the case in absentia. On September 23, 2024, the HACC arrested the deputy in absentia and seized UAH 15 million in bail, previously posted for him, in favor of the state.

After the MP fled abroad in September 2024, the SBU did not condemn the rector. In November, a birthday greeting to Odarchenko was posted on the university's website and Facebook page, wishing him "prosperity, favor of fate, luck, amazing opportunities, achievements, and victories." The post was later deleted.

On November 14, 2024, the HACC found Andriy Odarchenko guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offering, promising, or providing undue benefits to an official). This decision was confirmed by the HACC Appeals Chamber on October 10, 2025.