$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
11:30 AM • 1144 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 3240 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 7464 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 10589 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 12160 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 8892 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
07:25 AM • 14009 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM • 15880 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 24508 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 14341 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.3m/s
60%
746mm
Popular news
State of emergency declared in PeruVideoOctober 23, 03:07 AM • 20399 views
We don't sell weapons to Ukraine, we sell them to NATO - TrumpVideoOctober 23, 04:11 AM • 5980 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhoto05:57 AM • 13384 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions06:17 AM • 10987 views
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideo07:53 AM • 4568 views
Publications
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 7470 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 10592 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 12164 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto07:21 AM • 24511 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions06:17 AM • 11128 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ulf Kristersson
Kaya Kallas
Andriy Kudryashov
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
India
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 29340 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 49384 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 63329 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 72040 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 61531 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Tesla Model Y
Mi-8
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Shahed-136

Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7496 views

The State Biotechnological University had a salary debt of about UAH 30 million as of September 2024, which is being concealed by the management. The debt arose due to possible embezzlement of funds and misuse of land, associated with the influence of convicted MP Andriy Odarchenko.

Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities

The State Biotechnological University, one of Ukraine's key agricultural universities, has been in a state of deep financial crisis for a long time. Its most painful manifestation is shocking wage arrears, UNN reports.

The total wage debt to the SBUT staff in September 2024 was about UAH 30 million, according to documents obtained by UNN from verified sources. However, information about wage debts is absent in open sources and university reports, which may indicate attempts by the State Biotechnological University's management to conceal the real financial situation.

Moreover, the current acting rector of SBUT, Andriy Kudryashov, avoids journalists, promising to answer all questions later. However, "later" never comes, as Kudryashov stopped answering calls from the UNN editorial office. Therefore, we sent an official request to the university regarding wage arrears to the staff. According to the law on access to public information, SBUT is obliged to respond to the request within 5 working days.

However, the reaction of the acting rector of SBUT, Andriy Kudryashov, to journalists' questions can only indicate that the critical situation regarding debts has not changed significantly, and the highly qualified staff of the university - professors and lecturers - during the war, were left without decent living conditions.

How "Kudryashov-Odarchenko" schemes created multi-million dollar wage debt

In particular, wage arrears to the SBUT staff arose due to the fact that the university is, de facto, still managed by the fugitive bribe-taker, People's Deputy of Ukraine Andriy Odarchenko. Who was sentenced by the HACC to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property. For offering a bribe of $50,000 to the then head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, Mustafa Nayyem. Odarchenko offered the bribe in exchange for assistance in allocating funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russian Aggression, allegedly for the repair of the State Biotechnological University he headed.

The management of SBUT, which may be controlled by Andriy Odarchenko, apparently directed its activities towards personal enrichment by violating current legislation and misusing budget funds.

After all, the main mechanism that led to the formation of the 30-million debt was the systematic embezzlement of funds from the university's special fund, from which a significant part of the salaries of teachers and staff is financed. These funds were supposed to come from the university's economic activities, which owns colossal assets - over 4200 hectares of agricultural land.

Anatomy of fund withdrawal from SBUT

Instead of using these lands for the needs of educational farms, the university's management, we can assume, illegally transferred them to private structures under the guise of dubious processing agreements. This could well have been a form of "hidden lease." The SBUT management, controlled by the fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko, could have used data falsification about the harvest to conceal real incomes. As stated in the documents available to UNN, due to this, only in 2022-2023, already under the leadership of acting Kudryashov, the university's special fund was short of about 80 million hryvnias. It was the withdrawal of tens of millions of hryvnias through opaque economic activity that caused the financial "hole" and the emergence of debt to the staff, which, as of September 2024, amounted to 30 million UAH.

Why SBUT's debt doesn't disappear

And although now, the bribe-taker sentenced to 8 years, People's Deputy of Ukraine Andriy Odarchenko, has fled abroad, it seems that his influence on the university has been preserved and even strengthened. After all, real facts suggest that the current acting rector of SBUT, Andriy Kudryashov, is Odarchenko's man.

Analyze for yourself: Kudryashov was one of those people who "chipped in" to pay Odarchenko's bail.

Kudryashov's declaration for 2023 shows that he contributed UAH 399,000 of Odarchenko's bail, out of the assigned UAH 15 million. And it was this bail that allowed the bribe-taking MP to flee the country and hide from Ukrainian justice.

The situation requires immediate and decisive intervention from the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine to prevent the final destruction of the financial stability and reputation of the State Biotechnological University - one of Ukraine's key agricultural universities - due to corrupt "schemes" and the possible dependence of the current acting rector on the toxic figure of Andriy Odarchenko. Because as long as this influence persists, the SBUT staff is doomed to be hostages of bribe-takers and their executors. And to remain without honestly earned wages.

So, until the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, breaks this cycle of dependence, the professors and lecturers of SBUT will remain trapped in a corrupt legacy, and their dignified existence in wartime will be ignored for the enrichment of bribe-takers.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomyPublications
State Biotechnological University
Andriy Kudryashov
Andriy Odarchenko