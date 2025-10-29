Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 4624 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6588 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 14276 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
09:51 AM • 12789 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 51155 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 43202 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 44508 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 113527 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 58944 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 54072 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South KoreaOctober 29, 04:30 AM • 38941 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 53742 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 32665 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 24461 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctions08:48 AM • 12927 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 4624 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 14276 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 12635 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 51155 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 53995 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 24673 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 32872 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 29615 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 31854 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 39258 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
Mushrooms
Forbes

Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4656 views

Andriy Kudryashov, acting rector of DSTU, allegedly submitted inaccurate data in his 2024 declaration, failing to declare his cohabitant and expensive gifts. The NACP should check his declaration, as Kudryashov's lifestyle significantly exceeds his declared income.

Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check

Andriy Kudryashov, acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, allegedly submitted inaccurate data in his 2024 declaration. In particular, he did not include his cohabitant, and recently his fiancée, in the document. Ukrainian law obliges officials to declare individuals with whom they cohabit. Failure to declare such information entails administrative and criminal liability, writes UNN.

According to the published declaration for 2024, Andriy Kudryashov, acting rector of SBTU, did not list anyone in the section "Information about family members of the declarant." This suggests that he lives alone, or wants it to appear that way. However, as UNN journalists learned, since the beginning of 2024, he has been living with Margarita Pavytska.

And since the summer of 2025, Pavytska and Kudryashov have been in a new status, as the acting rector of SBTU proposed to his chosen one. This happened on the Black Sea coast, in Odesa. More precisely, in the elite Nemo hotel, where room prices per day during the resort season vary: from the cheapest at UAH 10,400 to the most expensive at UAH 36,400. It should be noted that, according to the declaration, Andriy Kudryashov earns approximately UAH 25,000 per month at SBTU. And this is his only declared source of income.

But this did not prevent him from renting a room in such an expensive hotel and proposing to Margarita with a ring from the famous jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.

Soon after, Margarita shared photos on social media – they clearly show the brand's signature turquoise box, which has long become a symbol of luxury and status. Inside is a platinum ring with a diamond in a classic halo style.

With the help of artificial intelligence, we were able to determine that this is a diamond ring of approximately one carat. According to information from the official Tiffany & Co. website, a similar model with platinum and a 0.8–1.0 carat diamond costs from $12,000 to $17,000, or approximately UAH 504,000 to UAH 714,000.

Thus, on Margarita's hand is not just a wedding ring, but a world-class jewel, which, by its value, exceeds the official annual salary of her fiancé Andriy Kudryashov at the State Biotechnological University as acting rector.

In addition to the expensive ring, Andriy Kudryashov's fiancée and cohabitant also showed off her convertible. Which, according to Margarita's social media posts, she acquired in the summer of 2024.

This is a PEUGEOT 308 CC (gasoline), manufactured in 2009. According to information from the car buying and selling portal Auto.ria, the last registration operation for this car to a new owner under a purchase and sale agreement took place on July 3, 2024. The estimated cost of such a car is approximately $10,000 or UAH 420,000.

It is important to note that, according to the YouControl portal, Margarita Pavytska does not have a sole proprietorship. And according to UNN sources, she is not employed anywhere. So, where the young girl gets money for a car is an open question.

By the way, Margarita Pavytska studied at O. M. Beketov Kharkiv National University, where a person from Andriy Odarchenko's orbit and the new candidate for the position of rector of SBTU, Yevhen Hrytskov, works. He could have introduced his former student to his colleague.

It is noteworthy that Kudryashov's powers as acting rector expire on November 7. Therefore, the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, must either extend his powers or appoint a new person to the position, pending the legal election of a rector. So, whether the bribe-taking fugitive Andriy Odarchenko will retain corrupt influence over SBTU through "his" people Andriy Kudryashov and Yevhen Hrytskov – we will find out soon.

Given the circumstances of the current acting rector of SBTU's life, a legitimate question arises - "Do the data submitted by Andriy Kudryashov in the declaration correspond to reality?" After all, his lifestyle significantly exceeds his declared income.

And the fact that the declaration lacks information about the woman with whom the official lives and plans to marry, as well as expenses for jewelry and expensive gifts, raises questions about his integrity. The law directly obliges officials to declare cohabitants if they share a common household – even without official marriage.

It is advisable for the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to pay attention to the declaration of the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, Andriy Kudryashov. Verification of the accuracy and completeness of the information he submitted will allow to establish whether the official is concealing the real level of his income and property status, and whether his lifestyle corresponds to the status of a civil servant.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
Technology
State Biotechnological University
Andriy Kudryashov
Yevhen Hrytskov
Brand
Social network
Marriage
Andriy Odarchenko
Oksen Lisovyi
Odesa