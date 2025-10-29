Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check

Andriy Kudryashov, acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, allegedly submitted inaccurate data in his 2024 declaration. In particular, he did not include his cohabitant, and recently his fiancée, in the document. Ukrainian law obliges officials to declare individuals with whom they cohabit. Failure to declare such information entails administrative and criminal liability, writes UNN.

According to the published declaration for 2024, Andriy Kudryashov, acting rector of SBTU, did not list anyone in the section "Information about family members of the declarant." This suggests that he lives alone, or wants it to appear that way. However, as UNN journalists learned, since the beginning of 2024, he has been living with Margarita Pavytska.

And since the summer of 2025, Pavytska and Kudryashov have been in a new status, as the acting rector of SBTU proposed to his chosen one. This happened on the Black Sea coast, in Odesa. More precisely, in the elite Nemo hotel, where room prices per day during the resort season vary: from the cheapest at UAH 10,400 to the most expensive at UAH 36,400. It should be noted that, according to the declaration, Andriy Kudryashov earns approximately UAH 25,000 per month at SBTU. And this is his only declared source of income.

But this did not prevent him from renting a room in such an expensive hotel and proposing to Margarita with a ring from the famous jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.

Soon after, Margarita shared photos on social media – they clearly show the brand's signature turquoise box, which has long become a symbol of luxury and status. Inside is a platinum ring with a diamond in a classic halo style.

With the help of artificial intelligence, we were able to determine that this is a diamond ring of approximately one carat. According to information from the official Tiffany & Co. website, a similar model with platinum and a 0.8–1.0 carat diamond costs from $12,000 to $17,000, or approximately UAH 504,000 to UAH 714,000.

Thus, on Margarita's hand is not just a wedding ring, but a world-class jewel, which, by its value, exceeds the official annual salary of her fiancé Andriy Kudryashov at the State Biotechnological University as acting rector.

In addition to the expensive ring, Andriy Kudryashov's fiancée and cohabitant also showed off her convertible. Which, according to Margarita's social media posts, she acquired in the summer of 2024.

This is a PEUGEOT 308 CC (gasoline), manufactured in 2009. According to information from the car buying and selling portal Auto.ria, the last registration operation for this car to a new owner under a purchase and sale agreement took place on July 3, 2024. The estimated cost of such a car is approximately $10,000 or UAH 420,000.

It is important to note that, according to the YouControl portal, Margarita Pavytska does not have a sole proprietorship. And according to UNN sources, she is not employed anywhere. So, where the young girl gets money for a car is an open question.

By the way, Margarita Pavytska studied at O. M. Beketov Kharkiv National University, where a person from Andriy Odarchenko's orbit and the new candidate for the position of rector of SBTU, Yevhen Hrytskov, works. He could have introduced his former student to his colleague.

It is noteworthy that Kudryashov's powers as acting rector expire on November 7. Therefore, the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, must either extend his powers or appoint a new person to the position, pending the legal election of a rector. So, whether the bribe-taking fugitive Andriy Odarchenko will retain corrupt influence over SBTU through "his" people Andriy Kudryashov and Yevhen Hrytskov – we will find out soon.

Given the circumstances of the current acting rector of SBTU's life, a legitimate question arises - "Do the data submitted by Andriy Kudryashov in the declaration correspond to reality?" After all, his lifestyle significantly exceeds his declared income.

And the fact that the declaration lacks information about the woman with whom the official lives and plans to marry, as well as expenses for jewelry and expensive gifts, raises questions about his integrity. The law directly obliges officials to declare cohabitants if they share a common household – even without official marriage.

It is advisable for the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to pay attention to the declaration of the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, Andriy Kudryashov. Verification of the accuracy and completeness of the information he submitted will allow to establish whether the official is concealing the real level of his income and property status, and whether his lifestyle corresponds to the status of a civil servant.