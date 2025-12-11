Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD

$42.280.10
Exclusive
08:43 AM
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 30168 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 31666 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 38264 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 41228 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

On the night of December 11, the Dorogobuzh TPP in the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones. This thermal power plant is critically important for the defense industry, providing chemical production that manufactures components for explosives.

Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD

On the night of December 11, the Dorogobuzh TPP in Russia's Smolensk region was attacked by drones. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

This thermal power plant ensures the operation of chemical production, which is critically important for the Russian defense industry. At the same time, as Kovalenko added, the Dorogobuzh chemical plant produces ammonia, nitrates, and nitrogen fertilizers – these are basic components for the production of explosives, including: ammonium nitrate (the basis of industrial explosives), nitrate mixtures for military needs.

Without the TPP's energy supply, their production stops. It also provides stable energy supply to defense enterprises in the Smolensk region

- Kovalenko stated.

He added that this region hosts production facilities working for the Russian military-industrial complex: instrument engineering, metallurgical units, and a repair base. The TPP partially supports the energy supply of this industrial zone.

Additionally

The Dorogobuzh TPP was built in the 1950s-1960s. In 2005, two additional gas turbines with a capacity of 6 MW each were launched.

Water for technological needs comes from the Dnieper River, which originates in the Smolensk region of Russia, flows through the territory of Belarus, and then through the territory of Ukraine and empties into the Black Sea.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that SBU drones hit an oil production platform belonging to Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft, stopping oil and gas production.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
