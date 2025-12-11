Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of December 11, the Dorogobuzh TPP in the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones. This thermal power plant is critically important for the defense industry, providing chemical production that manufactures components for explosives.
On the night of December 11, the Dorogobuzh TPP in Russia's Smolensk region was attacked by drones. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
This thermal power plant ensures the operation of chemical production, which is critically important for the Russian defense industry. At the same time, as Kovalenko added, the Dorogobuzh chemical plant produces ammonia, nitrates, and nitrogen fertilizers – these are basic components for the production of explosives, including: ammonium nitrate (the basis of industrial explosives), nitrate mixtures for military needs.
Without the TPP's energy supply, their production stops. It also provides stable energy supply to defense enterprises in the Smolensk region
He added that this region hosts production facilities working for the Russian military-industrial complex: instrument engineering, metallurgical units, and a repair base. The TPP partially supports the energy supply of this industrial zone.
Additionally
The Dorogobuzh TPP was built in the 1950s-1960s. In 2005, two additional gas turbines with a capacity of 6 MW each were launched.
Water for technological needs comes from the Dnieper River, which originates in the Smolensk region of Russia, flows through the territory of Belarus, and then through the territory of Ukraine and empties into the Black Sea.
Recall
