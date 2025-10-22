Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological University

Andriy Odarchenko, a fugitive Member of Parliament convicted of bribery, is attempting to maintain his influence over the management of the State Biotechnological University (SBTU). He is lobbying for the appointment of a person under his control, Yevhen Hrytskov, as acting rector of SBTU, UNN reports.

Who currently manages SBTU

In May 2021, by order of the Government, four Kharkiv universities – Petro Vasylenko Kharkiv National Technical University of Agriculture, V.V. Dokuchaiev Kharkiv National Agrarian University, Kharkiv State Zooveterinary Academy, and Kharkiv State University of Food Technology and Trade – were merged into one: the State Biotechnological University.

The initiator of this consolidation was MP Andriy Odarchenko, who for three years tried to become the rector of the Kharkiv State Zooveterinary Academy.

In violation of election procedures and legislation, MP Andriy Odarchenko was elected rector of SBTU. The law prohibits incumbent MPs from holding other positions concurrently. Therefore, his contract was temporarily suspended, although by law it should have been terminated, as Odarchenko did not resign his parliamentary powers.

To maintain influence over the university with powerful property assets, Odarchenko lobbied for the appointment of Ruslan Tykhonchenko, his man, as acting rector of SBTU. The latter, after working less than a year at SBTU, quickly disappeared from Ukraine and ended up in Germany, from where it is extremely difficult for Ukrainian law enforcement to extradite him.

After Tykhonchenko's dismissal, the MP retained his influence over the management processes at SBTU by appointing Andriy Kudryashov as acting rector.

Throughout his tenure and even after the court заочно sentenced MP Odarchenko to 8 years in prison, Kudryashov continues to maintain contact with his patron. He was one of those who posted bail for Odarchenko in the amount of almost UAH 400,000 out of the required UAH 15 million, which helped the MP get released and subsequently flee abroad.

The MP fled justice to Romania and, according to media reports, may now be in Hungary. And Kudryashov's constant trips abroad (approximately once a quarter) may indicate that they communicate not only online.

Misuse of funds and personal enrichment

An analysis of open data indicates that after the creation of SBTU, Odarchenko and his team have been systematically working to destroy the university, withdraw budget funds, and personally enrich themselves.

Apparently, the managers "earn" on everything – from purchasing windows, repairing road surfaces, creating a website, and fuel and lubricants. According to UNN's calculations, the budget has already lost about 20 million hryvnias from such management.

SBTU also did not avoid land and harvested crop schemes. The team led by Odarchenko was apparently engaged in illegal appropriation of land and leasing it out, as well as falsifying harvest results, which allowed them to pocket about 100 million hryvnias.

UNN will provide more detailed information on these facts in subsequent materials. Today, the discussion is about the long-overdue change in the university's leadership, and this is understood by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

New candidate for rector – a person with a pro-Russian past

As previously reported by UNN, the Ministry of Education and Science plans to replace Andriy Kudryashov as acting rector of SBTU with Yevhen Hrytskov, who combines work in the local self-government bodies of the Kharkiv Regional Council and the position of vice-rector at O.M. Beketov Kharkiv National University of Urban Economy.

In Kharkiv political circles, he is known for being a supporter of the "Kharkiv Spring" organized by Russia in 2014. In addition, in 2015, Yevhen Hrytskov ran for the Kharkiv Regional Council from the political party "Opposition Bloc," but he lost the elections.

However, this did not stop Hrytskov; later, in 2018, he was seen in a joint photo with former MP Mykhailo Dobkin, who, along with other people from Ukraine, was holding a red flag.

Due to his pro-Russian views, Hrytskov even came under the scrutiny of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

After the court found MP Odarchenko guilty of bribery, the question arose of terminating his contract. Realizing that after the systematic looting of SBTU, the Ministry of Education and Science would most likely dismiss his man – Andriy Kudryashov – the fugitive MP decided to lobby for a candidate whose connection to him was not so obvious.

Therefore, Odarchenko is promoting Yevhen Hrytskov as a candidate for the position of acting rector of the State Biotechnological University with plans to facilitate his appointment as rector of SBTU in the future. This will allow the MP to maintain his influence over the management processes at the university even while abroad. In addition, Hrytskov, as his own man, will obviously do everything possible to protect his predecessors from criminal prosecution for damages caused to the state budget.

So, the ball is now in the court of the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, and only he can either continue the corrupt succession at SBTU or contribute to its development by appointing honest and independent elections.

Recall: Odarchenko's Case

On November 21, 2023, NABU and SAPO reported the exposure of MP Andriy Odarchenko, who, according to the investigation, tried to bribe the then head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, Mustafa Nayyem, with bitcoins. According to detectives, the MP offered 50 thousand dollars in exchange for assistance in allocating funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russian Aggression for the repair of the State Biotechnological University headed by Odarchenko.

The very next day, November 22, 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Odarchenko, setting bail at UAH 15 million. The MP himself denied all charges.

On November 23, 2023, "Servant of the People" expelled MP Odarchenko from the faction. The very next day, November 24, 2023, Odarchenko was released from custody – bail of UAH 15 million was posted for him, the Anti-Corruption Action Center reported.

Almost a year has passed. On September 18, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor, during a court hearing, stated that the MP was likely abroad, although there was no official confirmation of this. On the same day, he did not appear at the HACC meeting and was absent from the Verkhovna Rada. Because of this, SAPO initiated the forfeiture of bail and his declaration as wanted.

According to the prosecutor's office, Odarchenko could have left through Zakarpattia Oblast, where, according to the prosecution, he had close relations with former head of the Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta. Mykyta himself denied any involvement in the MP's possible departure. Subsequently, SAPO reported that Andriy Odarchenko had fled to Romania and even applied to state bodies for asylum in that country.

On September 19, 2024, the HACC judge granted the prosecution's request and declared Odarchenko wanted nationally and internationally. After that, the court decided to hear the case in absentia. On September 23, 2024, the HACC arrested the MP in absentia and seized UAH 15 million in bail, previously posted for him, into the state budget.

After the MP fled abroad in September 2024, SBTU did not condemn the rector. In November, the university's website and Facebook page posted birthday greetings to Odarchenko, wishing him "prosperity, favor of fate, luck, amazing opportunities, achievements, and victories." The post was later deleted.

On November 14, 2024, the HACC found Andriy Odarchenko guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offer, promise, or provision of undue benefit to an official).

On October 10, 2025, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the verdict against the MP. He was sentenced to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold a number of positions for a period of 3 years.