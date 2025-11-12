$42.010.06
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10836 views

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine plans to hold elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within the next six months. This decision paves the way for the removal of former MP Andriy Odarchenko from the management of the university after the court found him guilty of bribery and sentenced him to 8 years in prison.

The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months
Andriy Odarchenko

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine plans to hold elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within the next six months. This creates a chance to remove former MP and bribe-taker Andriy Odarchenko from influencing the university's management and eliminate corruption in the institution, UNN writes.

Dismissal of the bribe-taking rector

Currently, the rector of SBU is former People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko, whom the court found guilty of bribery and sentenced to 8 years in prison. The verdict also states that Odarchenko is prohibited from holding positions in state bodies for 3 years.

After the verdict came into force, the MP automatically lost his parliamentary powers. In addition, in compliance with the court decision, the Ministry of Education must terminate his contract as rector of a state university in the near future.

This means that immediately after the termination of the contract with Odarchenko, the ministry will appoint elections for a new rector of the State Biotechnological University.

This intention is also confirmed by the order to extend the term of office of the acting rector of SBU, Andriy Kudryashov. The document explicitly states that his powers are extended "until the appointment of a head in the manner prescribed by law," but no later than May 7, 2025.

Thus, the ministry officially confirmed its intention to terminate the contract with the bribe-taking rector and hold elections.

Further confirmation of these intentions was the statement by Mykola Trofymenko, Deputy Minister of Education and Science for Higher Education, who noted that changes are being prepared for about 50 rectors across the country.

In this context, it is also worth recalling the statement by the head of the Ministry of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, who, after the verdict of the court of first instance in the Odarchenko case back in 2024, stated that the contract with the rector of SBU would be terminated as soon as the ministry received the full package of documents. Apparently, until then, the minister was awaiting the decision of the appellate instance, according to which the verdict remained unchanged and Odarchenko was found guilty of bribery. After the verdict against the fugitive ex-MP came into force in October of this year, Minister Oksen Lisovyi had no legal grounds left not to terminate the contract with Odarchenko. After all, non-compliance with a court decision entails criminal liability.

Odarchenko's influence on SBU management

Earlier, UNN wrote that Odarchenko, realizing that his contract would soon be terminated, is trying by all means to maintain control over the management of the State Biotechnological University. Obviously, he needs it to maintain access to financial flows. After all, from its creation in 2021 until now, corrupt schemes have been constantly operating at SBU, related to hidden land leases, falsification of data on harvested crops, inflated prices during tender purchases, and withdrawal of funds through companies controlled by Odarchenko's people.

To this end, the former MP-bribe-taker had previously created an extensive network of "his own" people at the university. Almost all of them hold leadership positions. In addition, Odarchenko has an ally on the SBU supervisory board. In particular, the head of this body and simultaneously the head of the subcommittee on higher education of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, Yulia Hryshyna, actively lobbies for issues in favor of the fugitive rector. This also applies to personnel appointments at the university.

Thus, recently, the network of influence of the former MP-bribe-taker was strengthened by the creation of a new position at SBU –

first vice-rector specifically for Yevhen Hrytskov, who is close to Odarchenko.

According to UNN, the fugitive rector thus insured himself against the dismissal of acting rector Andriy Kudryashov. In addition, sources of the publication note that it is Hrytskov, a supporter of the "Kharkiv spring" of 2014, who, if rector elections are appointed, should become the main candidate for the position. His victory will be ensured by the use of administrative resources and falsifications.

Such "effective" management of the State Biotechnological University by Odarchenko's team has already led to a financial hole in the university and salary arrears of over UAH 20 million. The Supervisory Board, under the leadership of Yulia Hryshyna, turns a blind eye to corruption at the university and problems with its funding. Moreover, this body has not yet appealed to the Ministry of Education and Science with a demand for the dismissal of the bribe-taking rector, which may indicate that the MP may have her own hidden interest in keeping Odarchenko in office for as long as possible.

Therefore, the Ministry of Education and Science must not only implement the court decision regarding Odarchenko's dismissal but also ensure that future elections for the rector of SBU take place without administrative pressure, falsifications, and political lobbying. Only in this way can trust in the university be restored and a real reboot of its management be ensured.

Lilia Podolyak

