Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3252 views

Despite a guilty verdict and an 8-year prison sentence, MP Andriy Odarchenko remains the rector of the State Biotechnological University. Lawyers consider this a deliberate non-execution of the court's verdict by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Despite the court's guilty verdict, which found People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko guilty of bribery and sentenced him to 8 years in prison, he still remains the rector of the State Biotechnological University. Lawyers interviewed by UNN believe that such a situation is not only a legal absurdity but also a deliberate failure to execute the court's verdict by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, which should immediately terminate the contract with the convicted rector.

On November 14, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) found People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offering, promising, or providing an unlawful benefit to an official).

On October 10, 2025, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the verdict against the people's deputy. He was sentenced to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold a number of positions for 3 years.

After the decision of the appellate instance, the verdict against the people's deputy came into legal force. Despite this, Odarchenko still remains the rector of the State Biotechnological University and continues to influence the management of the university through "his" people, in particular, the acting rector of SBU Andriy Kudryashov.

Committed a crime - bear the punishment. If a person is convicted, they cannot exercise their powers, let alone manage a university

- said former Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Baganets in a comment to UNN.

According to the lawyer, a conviction for imprisonment automatically restricts a person's rights to participate in any public or administrative activity. At the same time, according to Baganets, Odarchenko cannot run for positions in the university again in the future.

It is abnormal if a convicted fugitive is elected to the position of rector

- noted the lawyer.

The Academic Council of SBU at its meeting on October 30 removed Odarchenko from the position of chairman. According to the lawyer, meetings of the academic council held under the chairmanship of Odarchenko could have the risk of legal nullity.

If decisions are made by a person who is deprived of the right to hold a position, such decisions can be challenged as illegal

- explained the lawyer.

At the same time, Odarchenko has remained the rector of the university for more than 20 days since the conviction came into legal force.

The Ministry of Education and Science violates the law by not terminating the contract with the convicted rector

Denys Nevyadomskyi, President of the All-Ukrainian Association of Retired Judges, emphasized in a comment to UNN that, according to Part 2 of Article 55 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, a person convicted of a crime committed in connection with their position loses the right to hold positions in state authorities, local self-government bodies, and budgetary institutions, as well as any other positions related to the performance of administrative, economic, and organizational and administrative functions in business entities where the share of state or communal property in the authorized capital exceeds 50%. 

If the specified university and position meet these requirements, the person cannot hold this position for three years

- noted Nevyadomskyi.

It is appropriate to recall here that the position of rector is precisely administrative and managerial, as the rector is the head of the higher education institution and responsible for its overall management. The rector manages the administrative activities of the university, which includes financial, personnel, and organizational issues.

Therefore, the Ministry of Education and Science's disregard for the need to terminate the contract with the convicted rector Odarchenko is a violation of the law.

Retired judge Oleksandr Sytnikov believes that the key question in this situation is to the bodies responsible for enforcing sentences, as well as the Ministry of Education and Science, which should have terminated the contract with the rector who was convicted of bribery and is hiding from justice abroad.

Again, the question to state bodies, why is this rector still in office, having a verdict? Again, we have negligence. This all comes down to state bodies. And such a question would not have arisen if everyone had executed the court's verdict in time

- noted Sytnikov.

The Ministry of Education and Science must immediately terminate the contract with Odarchenko

The situation where a state university is headed by a person sentenced to eight years in prison undermines trust in the education system and discredits the very idea of university autonomy.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine must immediately execute the court's verdict and terminate the contract with the bribed people's deputy Andriy Odarchenko. After all, the silent inaction of state structures in this case is not just a bureaucratic error, but a conscious indulgence of a people's deputy convicted of bribery, who, contrary to law and common sense, continues to manage a state university from abroad.

Odarchenko's case

On November 21, 2023, NABU and SAPO announced the exposure of People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko, who, according to the investigation, tried to bribe the then head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, Mustafa Nayyem, with bitcoins. According to detectives, the deputy offered 50 thousand dollars in exchange for assistance in allocating funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russian Aggression for the repair of the State Biotechnological University headed by Odarchenko. 

The very next day, November 22, 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Odarchenko, setting bail at UAH 15 million. The people's deputy himself denied all charges.

On November 23, 2023, "Servant of the People" expelled People's Deputy Odarchenko from the faction. The very next day, November 24, 2023, Odarchenko was released from custody – bail of UAH 15 million was posted for him, the Anti-Corruption Action Center reported.

Almost a year passed. On September 18, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor during a court hearing stated that the deputy was likely abroad, although there was no official confirmation of this. On the same day, he did not appear at the HACC meeting and was absent from the Verkhovna Rada. Because of this, SAPO initiated the collection of bail and his declaration as wanted.

According to the prosecution, Odarchenko could have left through Zakarpattia Oblast, where, according to the prosecution, he had close relations with former head of the Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta. Mykyta himself denied any involvement in the possible departure of the people's deputy. Later, the SAPO reported that Andriy Odarchenko had fled to Romania and even applied to state bodies for asylum in that country. It later became known that Odarchenko was hiding in Hungary.

On September 19, 2024, the HACC judge granted the prosecution's request and declared Odarchenko wanted nationally and internationally. After that, the court decided to hear the case in absentia. On September 23, 2024, the HACC arrested the deputy in absentia and seized UAH 15 million in bail, previously posted for him, into the state budget.

After the people's deputy fled abroad in September 2024, the SBU did not condemn the rector. In November, the university's website and Facebook page posted congratulations to Odarchenko on his birthday, wishing him "prosperity, favor of fate, luck, amazing opportunities, achievements, and victories." The post was later deleted. 

On November 14, 2024, the HACC found Andriy Odarchenko guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offering, promising, or providing an unlawful benefit to an official). This decision was confirmed by the HACC Appeals Chamber on October 10, 2025.

Lilia Podolyak

