Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office

The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, allowed Andriy Kudryashov, who is controlled by MP Andriy Odarchenko, convicted of bribery, to continue serving as acting rector of the State Biotechnological University. The Ministry of Education and Science is thus contributing to the preservation of the corrupt official's influence on the university, UNN writes.

To extend the term of office of Andriy Ihorovych Kudryashov, Vice-Rector for Scientific and Pedagogical Work, Strategic Development and Finance, Candidate of Technical Sciences, as acting rector of the State Biotechnological University from November 8, 2025, until the appointment of a head in accordance with the procedure established by law or the appointment of another acting rector, but no later than May 7, 2026. - this is stated in the order signed by Lisovyi, which is at the disposal of UNN.

The document also states that Kudryashov wrote a corresponding application for the extension of his powers on October 23, 2025.

It should be noted that his term of office as acting rector of SBU expired on November 7.

Let's add

Kudryashov, as UNN journalists found during the investigation, entered inaccurate data in his income declaration, as he did not include information about his cohabitant Margarita Pavytska in the report.

In addition, this summer Kudryashov proposed to her. The romantic event took place in Odesa, in the elite hotel "NEMO", where the cost of rooms during the resort season reaches 36 thousand hryvnias per day. At the same time, according to the declaration, Kudryashov earns approximately 25 thousand hryvnias per month at SBU, and this is his only official source of income.

And in the photos published by the bride, a ring from the world-renowned jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. is visible. According to UNN, it is a platinum ring with a diamond of about one carat, worth from $12,000 to $17,000 (from 504,000 UAH to 714,000 UAH). In addition to the fact that the cost of this gift exceeds Kudryashov's annual income declared for 2024, such a purchase must be included in the declaration.

It is interesting that in 2024, Pavytska became the owner of a Peugeot 308 CC convertible, with an estimated value of about $10,000 (420 thousand hryvnias). According to the YouControl portal, the woman does not have her own business and is not employed, so the origin of the funds for the purchase of the car remains unclear. Kudryashov's declaration also lacks data on the purchase of this car.

In addition, Kudryashov is likely involved in a number of corruption schemes at the State Biotechnological University related to the shadow rental of university land, falsification of data on yields, inflated costs during tender procurements, and the withdrawal of funds through firms controlled by MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko.

One can only guess why Minister Oksen Lisovyi ignores the facts of rampant corruption at SBU and the wage arrears, which amount to over UAH 20 million. Obviously, for the same reason, the Ministry of Education and Science does not terminate the contract with MP-bribe-taker Andriy Odarchenko, who still remains the rector of the State Biotechnological University. It should be noted that UNN sent a corresponding request to the Ministry of Education and Science, but journalists have not yet received a response.

Odarchenko's case

It should be recalled that on November 21, 2023, NABU and SAPO announced the exposure of People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko, who, according to the investigation, tried to bribe the then head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, Mustafa Nayyem, with bitcoins. According to detectives, the deputy offered $50,000 in exchange for assistance in allocating funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russian Aggression for the repair of the State Biotechnological University headed by Odarchenko.

The very next day, November 22, 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Odarchenko, setting bail at UAH 15 million. The MP himself denied all charges.

On November 23, 2023, "Servant of the People" expelled MP Odarchenko from the faction. The very next day, November 24, 2023, Odarchenko was released from custody – UAH 15 million bail was posted for him, the Anti-Corruption Action Center reported.

Almost a year has passed. On September 18, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor, during a court hearing, stated that the deputy was probably abroad, although there was no official confirmation of this. On the same day, he did not appear at the HACC meeting and was absent from the Verkhovna Rada. Because of this, SAPO initiated the collection of bail and his declaration as wanted.

According to the prosecutor's office, Odarchenko could have left through Zakarpattia Oblast, where, according to the prosecution, he had close relations with the former head of the regional state administration, Viktor Mykyta. Mykyta himself denied any involvement in the possible departure of the MP. Later, the SAPO reported that Andriy Odarchenko had fled to Romania and even applied to state bodies for asylum in that country. It later became known that Odarchenko was hiding in Hungary.

On September 19, 2024, the HACC judge granted the prosecution's request and declared Odarchenko wanted nationally and internationally. After that, the court decided to hear the case in absentia. On September 23, 2024, the HACC arrested the deputy in absentia and seized UAH 15 million in bail, previously posted for him, into the state budget.

After the MP fled abroad in September 2024, SBU did not condemn the rector. In November, the university's website and Facebook page posted congratulations to Odarchenko on his birthday, wishing him "prosperity, favor of fate, luck, amazing opportunities, achievements and victories." Later, the post was still deleted.

On November 14, 2024, the HACC found Andriy Odarchenko guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offer, promise or provision of undue benefit to an official). This decision was confirmed by the HACC Appeals Chamber on October 10, 2025.