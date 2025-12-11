The treatment, which should save lives, in "Odrex", according to the affected patients, turns into a deadly risk - but the clinic's lawyers stubbornly keep silent about the main thing. While Masi Nayyem - the founder of the law firm "Miller", which defends the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, accuses journalists, law enforcement officers and even Telegram channels of a "conspiracy" against the medical institution, the facts indicate the opposite: the clinic hides documentation, doctors are incriminated for improper treatment that led to the death of a patient, and the number of affected and deceased patients has long gone beyond "isolated cases", writes UNN.

As Masi Nayyem wrote, the death of a person is always a tragedy that requires silence, respect, and an honest investigation. In his post, he accuses, without exaggeration, everyone - journalists, law enforcement officers, local authorities, and even Telegram channels of a conspiracy against the clinic and tries to portray "Odrex" as a victim of persecution.

Why did Nayyem write this post? Everything is logical - after his service in the army, and also thanks to the publicity of his brother - former MP Mustafa Nayyem, he became the face of the law firm, which has a large number of followers on social networks.

In a post written with the help of AI, Nayyem tries to convince society that the clinic where patients die is actually a victim, not an abuser. According to a platform that analyzes texts for the use of artificial intelligence, Nayyem's post was written by AI.

While claiming that journalists manipulate facts, the lawyer himself tries to manipulate, but it doesn't work out too well. So, it's worth looking into the facts.

Fact 1: "open position"

From the very beginning, the hospital took an open position. Odrex provided all documents and testimonies to the investigation and advocated exclusively for a transparent legal process - wrote AI, or rather Masi Nayyem.

At the same time, the lawyer somehow forgot to mention that "Dim Medytsyny" LLC, which owned the Odrex clinic when the main mass of tragedies occurred there, for some reason refused to provide medical documentation to the Ministry of Health Commission, which planned to check the clinic's activities for compliance with licensing requirements. Apparently, this is the kind of "open position" the lawyer is writing about.

"Dim Medytsyny" LLC was deprived of its license due to refusal to provide documentation, but this did not prevent the "Odrex" clinic from continuing to operate. After another patient's death, it was re-registered to a newly created legal entity with a new license.

Fact 2: "forensic medical examination. Period."

It is important to understand: the investigation of a possible medical error has clear, legal boundaries and methodology. The investigation obtains documentation, conducts interrogations, and orders a forensic medical examination. Period. This is a standard procedure. Instead, in the Odrex case, we see a full set of coercive tools to pressure the hospital and doctors: searches, wiretaps, arrests of corporate rights, parallel economic cases - writes either AI or Nayyem.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the forensic medical examination concluded that the doctors of "Odrex" did not provide proper medical care to the patient, which led to his death.

The doctors who are suspected provided him with medical care. As evidenced by the commission's forensic medical examination, during the provision of medical care, there was no proper response to signs of complications and no necessary measures were taken for its timely treatment. Experts concluded that medical error, improper performance of doctors' professional duties due to negligent attitude towards them are in a direct causal relationship with the patient's death. - stated in the PGO's message.

The investigation believes that during the provision of medical care, the medics made significant mistakes, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death.

According to UNN sources, surgeon Viktor Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and subsequently ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. He died in the clinic on October 27, 2024.

So, the forensic medical examination confirmed the guilt of the doctors and the clinic in the patient's death. Period.

Fact 3. What about jurisdiction?

Why is the Department of Strategic Investigations (DSR) and the Prosecutor General's Office handling a case of possible medical negligence, although by law this is the jurisdiction of the local police? The answer becomes obvious if you look at the actions of Deputy Prosecutor General Maria Vdovychenko. She not only pressures the Ministry of Health, demanding an illegal unscheduled inspection, but also explicitly indicates a specific desired result - "to revoke the license" - writes Nayyem or his chat GPT.

If the lawyer suddenly didn't know, Ukrainian legislation allows the Ministry of Health to conduct unscheduled inspections, including in private clinics, if there is a threat to the life and health of patients. And in the case of "Odrex", such a threat is obvious, because more than one person has died in the medical institution.

Obviously, the lawyer would very much like the case of the patient's murder to be investigated at the local level. Then it would probably be possible to hush it up without much fuss and dust.

Here, by the way, the corruption scandal involving the "Millers" comes to mind. A lawyer from this firm was previously detained by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine for offering a $200,000 bribe to a NABU detective and a SAP prosecutor in exchange for transferring the case against his client in the case of electricity embezzlement to another pre-trial investigation body.

After the "Odrex" case was transferred "upstairs," the investigation intensified. The Deputy Prosecutor General appealed to the Ministry of Health with a demand to check the clinic's activities and, if violations were found, to revoke its license. This is a standard procedure.

Wouldn't it be fair to check a clinic where the number of victims is in the dozens? Wouldn't it be fair to revoke its license if violations are found?

By the way, before that, the investigators received the conclusion of the clinical and expert assessment of the quality of medical care from the Department of Health of the Odesa Regional State Administration, according to which, among other things, facts of non-compliance by the "Odrex" clinic with the requirements of legislation when appointing doctors, maintaining medical documentation in violation of the requirements of the orders of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine were established. However, even in this case, lawyer Nayyem chooses to keep silent about this fact. After all, it does not correlate with statements about pressure on the clinic, raiding, and everything else that the defenders invented to whitewash the reputation of "Odrex".

As for the lawyer's statement that the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, "promised to move this case through his Kyiv connections and former colleague Vdovychenko," Nayyem should recall his own words - there are facts and evidence, you need to file a crime report and go to court. Otherwise, it is nothing more than slander and fantasies.

Fact 4: economic activity

Relatives of "Odrex" victims tell about numerous facts of extortion, delaying treatment to "pump out" money from patients' families, and even offers to transfer property documents for its sale by the clinic's lawyers. So it's not surprising that this may interest law enforcement.

It is obvious that after the private clinic came into the field of view of law enforcement agencies, it will be checked for proper tax payment and economic activity in accordance with the law. But "Odrex" has an "open position", doesn't it, and a clinic with millions in turnover has nothing to hide?

Fact 5: "the difference is obvious"

The difference between us is obvious: we appeal to facts and case materials. Opponents - to emotions, fear, and manipulation. We defend the right of Odrex and doctors to justice. Opponents - use personal grief as a battering ram for systemic discreditation. This media attack is an attempt to arrange an informational trial even before a real court speaks. - states Masi Nayyem or his AI.

Here it is worth agreeing that the difference is obvious. "Odrex" tries to hush up and cover up the stories of the clinic's victims, considering human grief insufficient attention. The stories of relatives of patients who died after treatment at Odrex, as well as the stories of patients who managed to survive, they call a media attack and "artificial resonance." So who is fighting for justice - it is obvious here.

Finally, I would like to remind the esteemed lawyer that journalistic work involves working with sources, including anonymous ones. Therefore, it is unlikely that what happened in the clinic will be hidden in this case.

Criminal case due to businessman's death

On October 25, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that the Main Investigation Department of the National Police is investigating the circumstances of a patient's death after treatment at a medical institution in Odesa. According to media reports, this refers to the death of local businessman-developer Adnan Kivan, who was treated at the "Odrex" clinic from May to October 2024.

The PGO noted that two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Later it turned out that these were the head of the surgical department Vitaliy Rusakov and the oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. The investigation, based on the conclusions of the examination, believes that during the provision of medical care, the medics made significant mistakes, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death.

Suspects Maryna Bielotserkovska and Viktor Rusakov are under night house arrest and are obliged to wear an electronic bracelet. "Odrex" assures that their doctors are highly qualified specialists and act in accordance with protocols. It should be noted that Maryna Bielotserkovska was fired from the clinic less than a month after Adnan Kivan's death.

The number of victims of "Odrex" doctors is increasing

After Adnan Kivan's death, stories of patients of the Odesa clinic "Odrex" began to appear one after another - people decided not to remain silent anymore. Those who for years were afraid to speak publicly, today dare to tell stories about how treatment in "Odrex" turned into abuse, professional help - into dangerous experiments, and medicine - into a cold financial calculation to "extract the last" from the patient's family. In the documentary film "Wasp's Nest", relatives of affected and deceased patients tell about what they experienced.

One of them is Svitlana Huk, whose husband died in "Odrex". While he was in intensive care, the clinic, according to her, issued bills for 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily. The woman suspects that her husband could have been kept on life support even after clinical death - but not to save him, but to continue issuing bills. When the woman could no longer pay, she was directly offered to hand over documents for the apartment so that the clinic's lawyers could quickly sell it. After her husband's death, the clinic did not stop and sued her, demanding an additional 900 thousand hryvnias.

Another patient, Volodymyr, came to "Odrex" for an operation during which he was likely infected with the bacterium Serratia Marcescens. This bacterium is transmitted through dirty hands or instruments. The clinic did not deny this, stating that "this is intensive care - you can catch anything here." Such a response may indicate that the staff understands that the intensive care unit in the clinic does not meet the stated standards, is not sterile, and that this is a systemic problem, not a one-time incident. The infection affected 85% of Volodymyr's lungs, he was put into a medical coma, and he lost 15 kg of weight. Volodymyr's wife still repeats that her husband "miraculously survived after this treatment."

Khrystyna Totkailo tells about her father, who, at the insistence of "Odrex" doctors, was prescribed aggressive chemotherapy, despite the warnings of Kyiv specialists. She recalls promises that "they will save his voice and larynx," and how her father returned home with virtually no chance of survival. Aggressive treatment, in her opinion, not only did not help - it broke him.

Kateryna Boychuk recalls how she sent her mother to a "expensive clinic with a good reputation," and three weeks later picked up her body. Her mother underwent surgery, but the doctors, according to Kateryna, could never determine the diagnosis. Daily calls at night, confused explanations, endless sums in bills - and death. Kateryna says: "I trusted these doctors, and now I wouldn't trust them with even a cold prescription."