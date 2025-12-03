$42.340.08
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Viktor Bezinaru, the new nominal owner of "Dim Medytsyny" LLC, under whose license the Odrex clinic operated during the death of businessman Kivan, was also the head of "Metkom-Group" company. This company is featured in the SBI investigation.

"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2

We recently wrote about the origins of the Odesa clinic "Odrex" and the connections of its owners with the gambling business. In this material, we decided to focus on a person who has been close to the owners of "Odrex" for years and was not afraid to become the founder of the company under whose license the medical facility operated at the time of the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan. Read about who now manages LLC "Dim Medytsyny", which is featured in the high-profile investigation, in the UNN material.

LLC "Dim Medytsyny" was founded back in 2012 – that's when the clinic's history began. At the same time, "Dim Medytsyny" received a license for medical practice from the Ministry of Health. The license was issued indefinitely, and the clinic operated on its basis until July 2025. At that time, a criminal case had already been opened, and the company, whose owners were Tigran Arutyunyan, Larysa Mysotska, Yevhen Savitsky, and Iryna Zaykova, was transferred to the ownership of Viktor Bezhinaru.

Emergency locomotives from a safety expert

In 2019, the State Bureau of Investigation announced that it was investigating the procurement of substandard equipment at inflated prices by the state enterprise "Yuzhny Sea Trade Port."

In 2018, the management of the state enterprise signed a contract for the supply of two locomotives at a price of 26 million hryvnias and transferred an advance payment of 50% of the amount to the supplier. According to experts, their real value is almost 3 million hryvnias. In addition, before delivery to Ukraine, the mentioned locomotives were written off the balance sheet of the railway of one of the CIS countries due to unsatisfactory technical condition.

— the SBI reported then.

The goods did not meet technical requirements. Some units were in an emergency state. A criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position, which caused grave consequences) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to information from journalists, in the period from 2017 to 2018, the port management purchased traction rolling stock at inflated prices. Two companies participated in the tender: LLC "Metkom-grup" and LLC SK "Ukrtrans Bud", and there was no real competition between them. The company "Metkom-grup" won, and the contract value was UAH 26.19 million.

After signing the agreement, the company received an advance payment of 50% from the port. For this amount, it was obliged to supply two locomotives manufactured no later than 1984 and that had undergone major repairs no earlier than 2015.

The first locomotive arrived at the port only at the beginning of 2019. The port management had already changed by then, and the employees, after inspecting the purchase, refused to sign the acceptance certificate, indicating that the equipment was in an unsatisfactory condition. That's when the SBI drew attention to the situation.

Investigators tracked transactions and found that the winning company, after receiving the advance payment, transferred funds to the company "Ukrtrans-remont" (which was involved in a dubious tender of "Ukrzaliznytsia" for the procurement of services, for which the company did not have certification) as payment for the supply of locomotives. Further, the funds were transferred to the accounts of "Ukrtrans Bud" - the second participant in the tender. And then the money dissolved in the accounts of various fictitious enterprises.

Law enforcement officers established that the two locomotives supplied to the state stevedore were indeed manufactured in 1985. Before being sent to Ukraine, they were operated by Armenian Railways, which wrote them off due to unsatisfactory technical condition. The real value of the locomotives received by the State Enterprise "Yuzhny Sea Trade Port" was estimated by experts at only 3 million hryvnias. In fact, these were not locomotives, but scrap metal.

Viktor Ivanovych Bezhinaru became the head and founder of the company "Metkom-grup" a few months before this tender. When journalists became interested in this person, in addition to finding that Bezhinaru had several other companies registered to him, it turned out that a resident of Odesa with the same full name has been involved in security issues since 2001, particularly in the gambling business.

In the first part of our investigation "From gambling business to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with patient deaths," we wrote that the owners of the "Odrex" clinic started their business with repairing slot machines, eventually moving on to their production and managing their own halls.

"Nevada-Samara" or the gambling business doesn't let go

But this is not the only thing that connects Bezhinaru with the clinic's owners. Some of the clinic's co-owners were involved in companies with which Bezhinaru also had connections, including "AVTOMOBILIST-A", "NKS", "Trading House Bellagio", etc. Bezhinaru was also involved in LLC "Nevada", which we mentioned in the first part of our investigation – this company was connected with the future co-owners of the clinic and managed its own gambling halls. The company, by the way, still exists and is registered at the same address as all legal entities directly related to the "Odrex" clinic. The main activity of LLC "Nevada" is the organization of gambling.

But Bezhinaru's "track record" includes another notable company – the subsidiary "Oslan" of the Limited Liability Company "Nevada-Samara". As you probably guessed from the name, "Nevada-Samara" is a Russian enterprise. In Russian registers, we found 16 more companies related to the gambling business with similar names "Nevada-X" where "X" is the name of a Russian city or region. All these enterprises were opened in 2002-2003. It was at that time that the then "Odrex" with its slot machines and "Nevada" were actively expanding into foreign markets, including the Russian one. Today, all these firms have already been liquidated.

However, Bezhinaru, like some owners of the "Odrex" clinic, still has ties to the gambling business. He is a co-founder of LLC "BiJi Technologies", and the main registered activity of this company is the organization of gambling. And Bezhinaru's partner in this company – Andriy Herus – is the owner of several trademarks related to this entertainment industry.

To be continued.

Lilia Podolyak

