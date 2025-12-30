Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: infrastructure facility damaged, one person injured

On the night of Tuesday, December 30, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, an industrial infrastructure facility was damaged. There is a victim. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. An industrial infrastructure facility was damaged. - the message says.

According to Fedorov, a fire broke out as a result of the strike.

Private houses near the strike site were damaged by the blast wave.

"A woman sought medical help. Doctors are currently taking the victim to the hospital," Fedorov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to updated information, a 43-year-old woman sought medical help with a preliminary diagnosis of shrapnel wound.

