Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: infrastructure facility damaged, one person injured

04:26 AM • 498 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 2862 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
01:10 AM • 7980 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 15557 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 19558 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 17153 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 19402 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 20891 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 19083 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 22238 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump on alleged attack on Russian president's residence: Putin told me he was attackedDecember 29, 07:09 PM • 4966 views
George Clooney and his family received French citizenship: detailsDecember 29, 08:20 PM • 6876 views
In Vyshhorod, powerful generators were installed and connected near residential buildings - SESPhotoDecember 29, 09:26 PM • 5616 views
Lavrov insists that Ukrainians from Russia should participate in the presidential elections in Ukraine11:30 PM • 3450 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeed01:50 AM • 10627 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 31112 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 32335 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 40116 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 152223 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 194389 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 16851 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 29957 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 39449 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 49937 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 152223 views
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: infrastructure facility damaged, one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of December 30, damaging an industrial infrastructure facility. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out and a woman was injured.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: infrastructure facility damaged, one person injured

On the night of Tuesday, December 30, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, an industrial infrastructure facility was damaged. There is a victim. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. An industrial infrastructure facility was damaged.

- the message says.

According to Fedorov, a fire broke out as a result of the strike.

Private houses near the strike site were damaged by the blast wave.

"A woman sought medical help. Doctors are currently taking the victim to the hospital," Fedorov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to updated information, a 43-year-old woman sought medical help with a preliminary diagnosis of shrapnel wound.

President Zelenskyy called the attack on Putin's residence a lie, noting that Russia is preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings. He urged people to be vigilant, as there could be strikes on the capital.

Signals indicate that Russia does not want a ceasefire - Zelenskyy29.12.25, 10:53 • 2662 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia