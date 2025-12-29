$42.060.13
Signals indicate that Russia does not want a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists on holding a nationwide referendum to approve a peace plan. He noted that Russia's actions indicate a lack of desire for a ceasefire, despite US efforts.

Signals indicate that Russia does not want a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Ukraine insists on holding a nationwide referendum as a necessary stage for approving a peace plan, despite critical statements from the Russian side. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the will of the people is key to achieving a just peace. Zelenskyy said this while speaking with journalists, UNN writes.

Details

Answering a question about media reports regarding the similarity of the positions of the Russian Federation and the United States on prolonging the war due to preparations for a referendum, the head of state emphasized that Ukraine disregards Moscow's rhetoric. According to him, Russia's actions indicate a lack of real desire to cease fire, but the United States continues to work on this issue.

... we don't care what the Russian side said. They can say one thing, but something else is happening first and foremost. All these signals indicate that they do not want a ceasefire, for now. But the United States is working on this.

- said the President.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted that the idea of a referendum received support among European leaders, particularly from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She emphasized that the way the war ends is more important than the timing itself. Zelenskyy is confident that the nation must personally support the terms of the future agreement.

The head of state added:

"It is very important that this is the will of the Ukrainian people, that the Ukrainian nation accepts this peace, that the Ukrainian nation supports this plan. Therefore, a referendum is a powerful thing. Ukrainians, who have suffered the most in this war, should be happy with the end of this war and the format of this agreement. And this is about a just peace."

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia does not agree to a referendum due to the need for a 60-day ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed with the United States on security guarantees, which must be supported by the US Congress and the Parliament of Ukraine, and also plans bilateral agreements with European countries, which will be confirmed by the European Parliament.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Giorgia Meloni
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine