Construction of water pipeline in Dnipropetrovs'k region at the final stage of readiness - Ministry of Infrastructure

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, UNN reports.

Water pipes in Dnipropetrovs'k region are at the final stage of readiness. Additional equipment is being installed - the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine said.

The State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine and the Restoration Service in Dnipropetrovs'k region are currently installing cameras for maintenance, inspection, and regulation of the pipeline network.

He also installs shut-off valves and the necessary equipment. The camera will protect the water supply system from seasonal temperature fluctuations. There are 96 such cameras in total. The work on them is 80% complete. Foundations have already been laid, walls have been erected and waterproofing has been applied.

Other work is underway on three sections of the water supply system:

Ingulets - Pivdenne Reservoir (Kryvyi Rih): Construction workers are working on pumping stations, and the pipe installation is 93% complete. 158 units of equipment and 343 employees are working;

Marhanets - Nikopol - Pokrov: Construction workers are working on pumping stations, the pipe installation is 98% complete, and the pipe is being backfilled in parallel. The company employs 219 workers and 38 units of equipment;



Zaporizhzhia - Tomakivka - Marhanets: Construction workers are working on pumping stations, the pipe installation is 99% complete, and the pipe is being backfilled. 574 workers and 260 pieces of equipment are involved.

In the near future, we will complete the construction of a main water supply system that will provide water to at least one million people in the Dnipro region. This is a large-scale project that the Recovery Agency is implementing in record time and sometimes under the threat of shelling or even under fire. - Mustafa Nayyem, head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development, said on Facebook.

The agency said that work on the main water pipeline project began in the first days after the Kakhovka HPP explosion.

The design organizations found optimal and modern solutions in the shortest possible time, and the builders started work immediately. Consultant engineers and representatives of independent technical supervision are working at each of the sites.

Also, a comprehensive technical audit of the project documentation for the construction of all three sections of the water pipeline will be conducted separately with the assistance of the USAID Economic Support to Ukraine Project.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, said that the construction of the main water supply system is planned to be completed early this year.