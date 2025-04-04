Kakhovka dam

Spring flood: for the first time since the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, the water level in the Dnipro River has risen in Zaporizhzhia

For the first time since russia destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the water level in the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia has almost returned to its "normal" level due to spring flooding that filled small rivers and floodplains in Khortytsia.