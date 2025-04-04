Kakhovka dam

As a result of Russia's invasion, direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure increased by $12. 6 billion to $170 billion. The largest losses were incurred in the housing stock ($60 billion), transportation ($38.5 billion), and energy ($14.6 billion).
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for using UAH 8 billion for the construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region. The project involves the construction of three water intake sites from the Southern Bug River to supply Mykolaiv with water.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of 22 research projects in the areas of defense, medicine, ecology, energy, etc. More than UAH 186 million has been allocated for the implementation of the developments over the next two years.
The government has approved a pilot project to restore hydroelectric power plants damaged by Russian shelling. Design and construction of the facilities will take place without obtaining urban planning conditions and other permits.
The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on human rights in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The document was supported by 81 countries, for the first time officially recognizing Russia's actions as a “war of aggression.
The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise estimated the timeframe for the recovery of various ecosystems in Ukraine after the war. It will take 30-50 years to fully restore forests, 10-20 years for water resources, and 10-40 years for protected areas.
More than 5,800 cases of direct damage to Ukraine's environment due to Russian aggression have been recorded. The explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and the occupation of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the entire region.
Due to russian aggression, Ukraine has suffered large-scale environmental damage. The conference in Helsinki discussed environmental challenges and mechanisms of liability for environmental damage.
“Ukrhydroenergo has dropped its lawsuit against Russia over the destroyed Kakhovka HPP. The company will hold additional consultations with the government to determine the most appropriate course of action in line with the national strategy.
Russians are cutting off water supply in occupied Donetsk and Makiivka. The reason is the criminal activity of the occupation administration, not “planned works” as the occupiers claim.
Ukraine is interested in the Dutch experience in urban planning and water infrastructure development. Oleksiy Kuleba discussed this issue with the Dutch representative, thanking her for her support of Ukraine.
The PACE unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians. The document also draws parallels with Russia's current aggression and calls for support for Ukraine.
UNESCO will support archaeological research in the areas affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. The organization will help with monitoring, coordination, and training on recording crimes related to cultural property.
According to the Minister of Ecology of Ukraine, Russia has committed more than 4,700 environmental crimes on the territory of Ukraine worth more than $60 billion, causing massive air and water pollution and leaving 25% of Ukrainian land potentially mined.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is facing a critical shortage of experienced personnel due to the Russian occupation, which seriously jeopardizes its ability to operate safely and respond to emergencies.
A Ukrainian family with two children managed to escape from the russian-occupied town of Hola Prystan in Kherson Oblast to Ukraine-controlled territory to avoid the forced russification of their children's education.
The full-scale Russian invasion has changed the meaning of this event, as the restoration of Ukraine's environment after Russian war crimes may take many years and require significant funds.
Experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise continue to conduct research to fully establish the consequences of the environmental disaster caused by the Russian explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine, as new circumstances and facts related to the tragedy are constantly emerging.
Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, denied the accusations of not covering the consequences of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant tragedy, saying that this is an absolute lie, as more than 800 requests were processed within a week after the explosion in accordance with the relevant orders.
The United States delivered 7 powerful transformers to Mykolaiv, which helped provide electricity to more than 400 households after the Russian attacks.
UNESCO has approved an emergency assistance program to monitor and address the environmental damage caused by Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine, mobilizing more than $66 million to restore Ukraine's cultural heritage, education and science affected by Russian aggression.
Following the meeting, Shmyhal instructed to ensure uninterrupted supply of process water to Mykolaiv this year and to immediately start construction of a new water pipeline.
The government allocates more than UAH 5 billion for a water pipeline construction project to overcome the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.
Russian missiles attacked Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant, the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire, but there is no threat of a dam breach.
For the first time since russia destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the water level in the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia has almost returned to its "normal" level due to spring flooding that filled small rivers and floodplains in Khortytsia.
Ukrainian farmers plan to increase their vegetable storage capacity to 40,000 tons by building new facilities in 2024.
A new 145-kilometer water pipeline is being built in Dnipropetrovs'k region to provide water to 1. 5 million people and industrial enterprises that were left without water after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam; it is expected to be completed next month.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claims that frozen Russian assets in Western countries could cover a significant portion of the costs of rebuilding and defending Ukraine from Russian invasion.
Rescuers and the Red Cross tested the capabilities of the Bohun snowmobile during the All-Ukrainian training exercise held in Khmelnytsky.
Work on the main water pipeline project began in the first days after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was blown up. Currently, water pipelines in Dnipropetrovska oblast are at the final stage of readiness.