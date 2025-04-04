Kakhovka dam

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15800 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28861 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64860 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213922 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122662 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391945 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310810 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131958 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213922 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391945 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254380 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310810 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3140 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14265 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45489 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72118 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57208 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Kakhovka dam

News by theme

The amount of direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure due to the occupiers' actions has increased to $170 billion

As a result of Russia's invasion, direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure increased by $12. 6 billion to $170 billion. The largest losses were incurred in the housing stock ($60 billion), transportation ($38.5 billion), and energy ($14.6 billion).

War • February 17, 11:53 AM • 28586 views

Shmyhal: UAH 8 billion to be allocated for construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for using UAH 8 billion for the construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region. The project involves the construction of three water intake sites from the Southern Bug River to supply Mykolaiv with water.

Economy • February 7, 03:57 PM • 28802 views

For the first time 22 developments were ordered by the state for scientists: UAH 186 million was allocated

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of 22 research projects in the areas of defense, medicine, ecology, energy, etc. More than UAH 186 million has been allocated for the implementation of the developments over the next two years.

Economy • January 20, 07:25 AM • 31552 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified bureaucratic procedures for the restoration of hydroelectric power plants

The government has approved a pilot project to restore hydroelectric power plants damaged by Russian shelling. Design and construction of the facilities will take place without obtaining urban planning conditions and other permits.

Economy • December 24, 01:02 PM • 14321 views

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on human rights violations in the occupied territories of Ukraine: why it is important

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on human rights in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The document was supported by 81 countries, for the first time officially recognizing Russia's actions as a “war of aggression.

War • December 17, 08:42 PM • 27642 views
Exclusive

Ukraine will need decades to restore ecosystems after the war - Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise estimated the timeframe for the recovery of various ecosystems in Ukraine after the war. It will take 30-50 years to fully restore forests, 10-20 years for water resources, and 10-40 years for protected areas.

War • November 6, 01:36 PM • 164868 views

Scale of environmental crimes in Ukraine: more than 5800 recorded cases

More than 5,800 cases of direct damage to Ukraine's environment due to Russian aggression have been recorded. The explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and the occupation of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the entire region.

War • October 29, 09:35 AM • 14178 views

Ukraine has become the most mined country in the world: environmental challenges discussed at a conference in Helsinki

Due to russian aggression, Ukraine has suffered large-scale environmental damage. The conference in Helsinki discussed environmental challenges and mechanisms of liability for environmental damage.

War • October 21, 06:42 AM • 15838 views

“Ukrhydroenergo decides to postpone arbitration against Russia for destruction of Kakhovka HPP

“Ukrhydroenergo has dropped its lawsuit against Russia over the destroyed Kakhovka HPP. The company will hold additional consultations with the government to determine the most appropriate course of action in line with the national strategy.

War • October 15, 06:05 PM • 25844 views

Water supply to consumers will be limited in Russian-occupied Donetsk and Makiivka - National Resistance Center

Russians are cutting off water supply in occupied Donetsk and Makiivka. The reason is the criminal activity of the occupation administration, not “planned works” as the occupiers claim.

Society • October 13, 03:09 PM • 24637 views

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP: Ukraine counts on the Netherlands to help prepare a master plan for community water infrastructure

Ukraine is interested in the Dutch experience in urban planning and water infrastructure development. Oleksiy Kuleba discussed this issue with the Dutch representative, thanking her for her support of Ukraine.

Economy • October 9, 06:55 PM • 34915 views

PACE recognizes the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The PACE unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians. The document also draws parallels with Russia's current aggression and calls for support for Ukraine.

Politics • October 3, 10:17 AM • 11869 views

UNESCO to help conduct archaeological research in the affected areas of the Kakhovka Dam

UNESCO will support archaeological research in the areas affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. The organization will help with monitoring, coordination, and training on recording crimes related to cultural property.

Society • August 6, 10:50 AM • 25934 views

Russian Federation has committed environmental crimes in Ukraine worth more than $60 billion - Strelkov

According to the Minister of Ecology of Ukraine, Russia has committed more than 4,700 environmental crimes on the territory of Ukraine worth more than $60 billion, causing massive air and water pollution and leaving 25% of Ukrainian land potentially mined.

War • May 1, 03:06 PM • 18064 views

Head of Energoatom about the situation at ZNPP: “The most dangerous thing now is the lack of experienced personnel”

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is facing a critical shortage of experienced personnel due to the Russian occupation, which seriously jeopardizes its ability to operate safely and respond to emergencies.

Society • April 26, 12:06 PM • 15715 views

Two more children returned to Ukraine from occupied Kherson region - Ombudsman

A Ukrainian family with two children managed to escape from the russian-occupied town of Hola Prystan in Kherson Oblast to Ukraine-controlled territory to avoid the forced russification of their children's education.

Society • April 22, 08:19 AM • 18442 views

Environment Day in Ukraine, Volunteer Appreciation Day, International Circus Day. What else can be celebrated on April 20

The full-scale Russian invasion has changed the meaning of this event, as the restoration of Ukraine's environment after Russian war crimes may take many years and require significant funds.

UNN Lite • April 20, 03:13 AM • 142437 views
Exclusive

Experts investigate the ongoing environmental disaster caused by Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka HPP

Experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise continue to conduct research to fully establish the consequences of the environmental disaster caused by the Russian explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine, as new circumstances and facts related to the tragedy are constantly emerging.

War • April 19, 03:30 PM • 225252 views

Failure to cover the consequences of the Kakhovka HPP tragedy is an absolute lie: Humeniuk responds to media accusations

Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, denied the accusations of not covering the consequences of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant tragedy, saying that this is an absolute lie, as more than 800 requests were processed within a week after the explosion in accordance with the relevant orders.

War • April 17, 10:10 AM • 19855 views

Ambassador: US delivered 7 powerful transformers to Ukraine

The United States delivered 7 powerful transformers to Mykolaiv, which helped provide electricity to more than 400 households after the Russian attacks.

Society • April 16, 02:26 PM • 20066 views

UNESCO approves emergency assistance program for Ukraine

UNESCO has approved an emergency assistance program to monitor and address the environmental damage caused by Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine, mobilizing more than $66 million to restore Ukraine's cultural heritage, education and science affected by Russian aggression.

War • March 28, 12:06 PM • 24603 views

Prime Minister instructs to immediately start construction of a new water supply system to Mykolaiv

Following the meeting, Shmyhal instructed to ensure uninterrupted supply of process water to Mykolaiv this year and to immediately start construction of a new water pipeline.

Society • March 27, 01:51 PM • 21517 views

Government allocates over UAH 5 billion for water pipeline construction project due to destruction of Kakhovka HPP

The government allocates more than UAH 5 billion for a water pipeline construction project to overcome the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.

Economy • March 22, 03:05 PM • 25824 views

Russia attacks Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia - Ukrhydroenergo

Russian missiles attacked Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant, the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire, but there is no threat of a dam breach.

War • March 22, 06:09 AM • 33329 views

Spring flood: for the first time since the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, the water level in the Dnipro River has risen in Zaporizhzhia

For the first time since russia destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the water level in the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia has almost returned to its "normal" level due to spring flooding that filled small rivers and floodplains in Khortytsia.

Society • March 20, 12:12 PM • 29421 views

Ukrainian farmers plan to build 40 thousand tons of vegetable storage facilities this year - Parliamentary Committee

Ukrainian farmers plan to increase their vegetable storage capacity to 40,000 tons by building new facilities in 2024.

Economy • February 29, 10:05 PM • 34719 views

Kubrakov announces near completion of new water pipeline for victims of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant explosion

A new 145-kilometer water pipeline is being built in Dnipropetrovs'k region to provide water to 1. 5 million people and industrial enterprises that were left without water after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam; it is expected to be completed next month.

Society • February 28, 02:07 PM • 25502 views

"They can cover a significant part of the costs." Kuleba names the volume of Russian assets in Europe and what can be rebuilt for them

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claims that frozen Russian assets in Western countries could cover a significant portion of the costs of rebuilding and defending Ukraine from Russian invasion.

War • February 26, 02:59 PM • 67037 views

"Bogun" snowmobile is being tested in Khmelnytsky region during the All-Ukrainian exercises

Rescuers and the Red Cross tested the capabilities of the Bohun snowmobile during the All-Ukrainian training exercise held in Khmelnytsky.

Society • February 23, 04:12 AM • 123300 views

Construction of water pipeline in Dnipropetrovs'k region at the final stage of readiness - Ministry of Infrastructure

Work on the main water pipeline project began in the first days after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was blown up. Currently, water pipelines in Dnipropetrovska oblast are at the final stage of readiness.

Society • February 22, 01:42 PM • 25719 views