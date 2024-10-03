PACE recognizes the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people

On Thursday, October 3, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe supported a resolution recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This was stated by the deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Yevhenia Kravchuk, UNN reports .

PACE recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people! The Resolution “Commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor - Ukraine is again facing the threat of genocide” has just been unanimously adopted in PACE. 80 votes in favor - Kravchuk said in her post.

According to her, the document establishes that the former leadership of the USSR deliberately implemented policies that led to the famine in Ukraine, seeking to completely suppress any Ukrainian resistance to the totalitarian communist regime, subjugate the Ukrainian people, and destroy their aspirations and efforts to establish an independent Ukrainian state.

Just like today's armed forces of the Russian Federation, the Stalinist regime in 1932-1933 committed criminal acts on Ukrainian territory against the civilian population, with the obvious intention of destroying, in whole or in part, the Ukrainian people as a separate national community - Kravchuk explains.

According to her, the Assembly also determines that the systematic destruction of first the political and cultural leaders who were the cultural foundation of the Ukrainian nation, and then millions of ordinary Ukrainians, was deliberately intended as genocide.

In addition, the resolution emphasizes the current genocidal attack by Russia.

Just as in the 1930s, Russia is once again using food as a weapon, not only against Ukraine but also to exacerbate global food insecurity. By blocking and threatening ships in the Black Sea, Russia has turned trade into a weapon and disrupted grain supplies to Africa and other regions - The MP said.

She emphasized that Ukrainian farmers face a serious shortage of resources, while Russian troops have deliberately bombed farmland, mined fields and destroyed vital agricultural infrastructure.

The Kakhovka dam disaster alone caused losses of $387.71 million, depriving almost 600,000 hectares of agricultural land of irrigation.

The Assembly therefore recognizes the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people and calls on all national parliaments that have not yet done so to do the same! Furthermore, PACE calls on all governments to do everything possible to help the people of Ukraine repel the ongoing genocidal attack on their nation and to bring to justice those responsible for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in the context of Russian aggression - summarized the deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

