Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

PACE recognizes the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people

PACE recognizes the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11830 views

The PACE unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians. The document also draws parallels with Russia's current aggression and calls for support for Ukraine.

On Thursday, October 3, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe supported a resolution recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This was stated by the deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Yevhenia Kravchuk, UNN reports .

Details

PACE recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people! The Resolution “Commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor - Ukraine is again facing the threat of genocide” has just been unanimously adopted in PACE. 80 votes in favor

- Kravchuk said in her post. 

According to her, the document establishes that the former leadership of the USSR deliberately implemented policies that led to the famine in Ukraine, seeking to completely suppress any Ukrainian resistance to the totalitarian communist regime, subjugate the Ukrainian people, and destroy their aspirations and efforts to establish an independent Ukrainian state.

Just like today's armed forces of the Russian Federation, the Stalinist regime in 1932-1933 committed criminal acts on Ukrainian territory against the civilian population, with the obvious intention of destroying, in whole or in part, the Ukrainian people as a separate national community

- Kravchuk explains. 

According to her, the Assembly also determines that the systematic destruction of first the political and cultural leaders who were the cultural foundation of the Ukrainian nation, and then millions of ordinary Ukrainians, was deliberately intended as genocide.

In addition, the resolution emphasizes the current genocidal attack by Russia.

Just as in the 1930s, Russia is once again using food as a weapon, not only against Ukraine but also to exacerbate global food insecurity. By blocking and threatening ships in the Black Sea, Russia has turned trade into a weapon and disrupted grain supplies to Africa and other regions

- The MP said. 

She emphasized that Ukrainian farmers face a serious shortage of resources, while Russian troops have deliberately bombed farmland, mined fields and destroyed vital agricultural infrastructure.

The Kakhovka dam disaster alone caused losses of $387.71 million, depriving almost 600,000 hectares of agricultural land of irrigation.

 The Assembly therefore recognizes the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people and calls on all national parliaments that have not yet done so to do the same! Furthermore, PACE calls on all governments to do everything possible to help the people of Ukraine repel the ongoing genocidal attack on their nation and to bring to justice those responsible for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in the context of Russian aggression

- summarized the deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

Recall

PACE adopted resolution on missing persons and prisoners of war as a result of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. The document provides for specific actions to release the prisoners and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

