Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26 26 June 2025

Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
07:38 PM • 8402 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 25477 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 44740 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 51400 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 55277 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 51184 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 55158 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 63335 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 77188 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105376 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Popular news
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 21477 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 41048 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 20101 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 28242 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 21262 views
Publications
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 21266 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 28246 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 41052 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passportJune 25, 01:29 PM • 66571 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 143656 views
Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26 26 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

On the night of June 26, explosions rang out in Moscow and the Moscow region, residents heard the sounds of UAVs and at least five explosions in the sky, as a result of which 5 flights were redirected from Vnukovo to Sheremetyevo. The objects were attacked by drones stuffed with metal cubes, which damaged cars. The mayor of Moscow, Sobyanin, announced the downing of two drones.

Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26

Explosions rang out in the capital of Russia, Moscow, on the night of Thursday, June 26. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that the sounds of UAVs were heard by residents of Dedovsk in the Istra district in the Moscow region, Zelenograd and the city of Moskovsky in New Moscow.

At least five explosions rang out in the sky in five minutes. 5 flights went to an alternate airfield from Vnukovo to Sheremetyevo

- Russian media reports.

It is also indicated that the drones that attacked the Moscow region at night were stuffed with striking elements - "metal cubes about a centimeter".

Residents of the Srednevsky Les residential complex in New Moscow report that their cars were damaged - several windows were broken. The residential complex is located 3 km from Vnukovo Airport, where the "Carpet" plan was previously introduced

- the message says.

At the same time, according to the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, air defense shot down two drones on approach to the capital of the Russian Federation.

"Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the wreckage," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Let us remind you

On the eve, Russia announced that it had allegedly shot down 25 Ukrainian drones in two hours, including 22 over the Voronezh region, two over Tatarstan and one over the Tambov region. These events take place against the background of past UAV attacks on Crimea and Taganrog, as well as the introduction of fines in 12 regions of the Russian Federation for publishing photo and video materials about the arrival of drones.

Crimea and Taganrog under drone attack: explosions, power and water outages24.06.25, 23:49 • 3254 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
