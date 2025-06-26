Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26 26 June 2025

Explosions rang out in the capital of Russia, Moscow, on the night of Thursday, June 26. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that the sounds of UAVs were heard by residents of Dedovsk in the Istra district in the Moscow region, Zelenograd and the city of Moskovsky in New Moscow.

At least five explosions rang out in the sky in five minutes. 5 flights went to an alternate airfield from Vnukovo to Sheremetyevo - Russian media reports.

It is also indicated that the drones that attacked the Moscow region at night were stuffed with striking elements - "metal cubes about a centimeter".

Residents of the Srednevsky Les residential complex in New Moscow report that their cars were damaged - several windows were broken. The residential complex is located 3 km from Vnukovo Airport, where the "Carpet" plan was previously introduced - the message says.

At the same time, according to the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, air defense shot down two drones on approach to the capital of the Russian Federation.

"Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the wreckage," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Let us remind you

On the eve, Russia announced that it had allegedly shot down 25 Ukrainian drones in two hours, including 22 over the Voronezh region, two over Tatarstan and one over the Tambov region. These events take place against the background of past UAV attacks on Crimea and Taganrog, as well as the introduction of fines in 12 regions of the Russian Federation for publishing photo and video materials about the arrival of drones.

