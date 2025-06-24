$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
05:47 PM
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
05:30 PM
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Crimea and Taganrog under drone attack: explosions, power and water outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Temporarily occupied Crimea was attacked by UAVs on June 24, with explosions in Kerch and air defense operations in the Dzhankoy district. In Taganrog, there are also complaints of a drone attack, presumably on the "Atlant AERO" plant, which specializes in components for combat drones.

Crimea and Taganrog under drone attack: explosions, power and water outages

The temporarily occupied Crimea was attacked by drones on the evening of Tuesday, June 24. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Crimean Wind".

Details

It is noted that two explosions occurred in Kerch. Other regions of the peninsula are also under attack.

The work of Russian air defense is heard in the Dzhankoy district

- the message says.

In addition, Russians complain about a drone attack on the city of Taganrog (Rostov region of the Russian Federation).

And electricity and water have disappeared somewhere

- local publics write.

In particular, the network writes about a hit on the "Atlant AERO" plant, where UAVs are produced.

According to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko, this enterprise is an important hub in the Russian military-industrial complex, specializing in components for combat drones and control systems.

"It is involved in projects for the production of Orion drones, electronic warfare systems and digital integration for strike FPV drones and loitering munitions," Kovalenko said.

Recall

On June 24, at least six explosions were heard in Kazan, probably from the work of air defense. A "drone danger" regime has been in effect in Tatarstan for more than ten hours, and Kazan Airport has been closed for three hours. Additional security measures have been introduced in the Penza and Saratov regions of the Russian Federation due to the threat of air attacks.

War
Kerch
Crimea
Tesla
