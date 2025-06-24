Crimea and Taganrog under drone attack: explosions, power and water outages

The temporarily occupied Crimea was attacked by drones on the evening of Tuesday, June 24. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Crimean Wind".

It is noted that two explosions occurred in Kerch. Other regions of the peninsula are also under attack.

The work of Russian air defense is heard in the Dzhankoy district - the message says.

In addition, Russians complain about a drone attack on the city of Taganrog (Rostov region of the Russian Federation).

And electricity and water have disappeared somewhere - local publics write.

In particular, the network writes about a hit on the "Atlant AERO" plant, where UAVs are produced.

According to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko, this enterprise is an important hub in the Russian military-industrial complex, specializing in components for combat drones and control systems.

"It is involved in projects for the production of Orion drones, electronic warfare systems and digital integration for strike FPV drones and loitering munitions," Kovalenko said.

Recall

On June 24, at least six explosions were heard in Kazan, probably from the work of air defense. A "drone danger" regime has been in effect in Tatarstan for more than ten hours, and Kazan Airport has been closed for three hours. Additional security measures have been introduced in the Penza and Saratov regions of the Russian Federation due to the threat of air attacks.

