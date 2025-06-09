$41.400.07
At least 12 regions of Russia have introduced fines for publishing photos of drone arrivals - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Russian regions are introducing fines for spreading information about the consequences of drone strikes. In case of "recidivism", violators face up to three years of imprisonment.

At least 12 regions of Russia have introduced fines for publishing photos of drone arrivals - Russian media

At least 12 regions of Russia have started fining citizens for publishing drone arrivals. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Thus, a group of senators has developed a package of amendments that would punish Russian citizens for publishing any information of a military nature - from data on the deployment of troops to photos of the trajectory of an anti-aircraft missile.

For violators, administrative responsibility was provided (a fine for individuals - up to 50 thousand rubles), and in case of relapse - criminal (up to three years of imprisonment). But the initiative was not adopted at the federal level, but was transferred to the regions

- Russian media write.

It is noted that last week, two more regions joined the 10 regions of the Russian Federation, where fines were introduced for publishing the consequences of strikes - Kalmykia and Tver regions. In the Kaluga region, 42 protocols were sent to the courts on violations of the regional operational headquarters' ban on the dissemination of information about the consequences of drone crashes. One protocol was drawn up in the Tula region.

"In two cases, the violators were the media, in five - local residents who filmed the arrivals on video and distributed these images on the network, three more protocols relate to comments on social networks. Others were drawn up on administrators or owners of Telegram channels and VKontakte publics, as well as authors of personal pages," - Russian media indicate.

Let us remind you

The court in occupied Crimea fined a resident of Bakhchisaray 50 thousand rubles for obscene statements about Putin and Aksyonov in Telegram. In 2024, more than 1,100 cases were opened on the peninsula for "discrediting" the Russian army.

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout26.05.25, 05:42 • 47761 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
