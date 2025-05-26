Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

On the night of May 26, unknown drones attacked the city of Yelabuga in Tatarstan (Russian Federation). This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

The explosions occurred near a plant that produces Shahed-type drones. The city is located about 1200 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

On the eve of about 22:00 at the airport "Nizhnekamsk" of the Republic of Tatarstan was introduced temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft.

Meanwhile, drones attacked the Russian Tula and the region. As a result of the attack, a blackout occurred in the regional center. Prior to this, the "Carpet" plan was introduced at the local "Strigino" airport.

Recall

On the night of May 22, Russian regions underwent a massive drone attack. Moscow, Tula, Orel, Kursk, Belgorod and other regions were under attack.

On the night of May 21, drones attacked defense industry enterprises in Russia, in particular in the Oryol region.

"Movement" in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a train was blown up by an explosive device planted under the rails