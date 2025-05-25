"Movement" in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a train was blown up by an explosive device planted under the rails

In the Novooskolsky district of the Belgorod region of Russia, a railway train ran over an explosive device planted under the rails. This was reported by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the incident resulted in an explosion, and there were no casualties.

The contact network of the railway track was damaged. Train traffic has been temporarily suspended - the official wrote.

He added that all operational services are working at the scene.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 22, Russian regions were subjected to a massive drone attack. Moscow, Tula, Orel, Kursk, Belgorod and other regions were under attack.

On the night of May 21, drones attacked defense industry enterprises in Russia, including in the Oryol region.

