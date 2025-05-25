"Movement" in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a train was blown up by an explosive device planted under the rails

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 148104 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 164230 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 239610 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 291438 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 179824 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 113316 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 108784 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 74796 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57512 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54717 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.6m/s
85%
747mm
Popular news

Pakistan allocates 2000 MW for Bitcoin mining and AI centers

May 25, 10:23 AM • 4618 views

The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

May 25, 02:12 PM • 27620 views

Missile attack on Kyiv region: 4 dead, 31 injured, including children

May 25, 02:21 PM • 4070 views

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

02:54 PM • 45334 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

03:04 PM • 5710 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 239610 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 291438 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 275946 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 367838 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 447386 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 106521 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 148104 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 54180 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 51636 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 56238 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

"Movement" in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a train was blown up by an explosive device planted under the rails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

In the Novooskolsky district of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, a train ran over explosives planted under the rails. The contact network was damaged, train traffic was stopped, and there were no casualties.

"Movement" in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a train was blown up by an explosive device planted under the rails

In the Novooskolsky district of the Belgorod region of Russia, a railway train ran over an explosive device planted under the rails. This was reported by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the incident resulted in an explosion, and there were no casualties.

The contact network of the railway track was damaged. Train traffic has been temporarily suspended

- the official wrote.

He added that all operational services are working at the scene.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 22, Russian regions were subjected to a massive drone attack. Moscow, Tula, Orel, Kursk, Belgorod and other regions were under attack.

On the night of May 21, drones attacked defense industry enterprises in Russia, including in the Oryol region.

Zelenskyy: fighting in Kursk and Belgorod regions is a preemptive defense14.05.25, 20:57 • 4689 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,720.60
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,527.39