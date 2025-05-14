Zelenskyy: fighting in Kursk and Belgorod regions is a preemptive defense

$41.500.04
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 4836 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

04:00 PM • 64817 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

02:42 PM • 39871 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 83470 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 47917 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 44047 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 93256 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 55864 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72451 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 62979 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 31437 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 64802 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 83460 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 93249 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 125102 views
Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 23264 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 48098 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 63728 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 61307 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 69706 views
Zelenskyy: fighting in Kursk and Belgorod regions is a preemptive defense

Kyiv

 • 1286 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is conducting active operations in the Kursk and Belgorod regions to protect the Ukrainian border area. He emphasized that this is not Ukraine's choice, but a preemptive defense.

Zelenskyy: fighting in Kursk and Belgorod regions is a preemptive defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, in particular on the Kursk and Belgorod regions. The head of state noted that the hostilities on the territory of the Russian Federation are not Ukraine's choice, but a preventive defense. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

I want to recognize our soldiers. This is very important at this time. Today, Chief Commander Syrskyi reported on the situation at the front - in all directions. Every day - more than a hundred battles. Especially difficult are the Pokrovsky direction and other directions in our Donetsk region. We continue our active operations in the Kursk and Belgorod regions - we are preventively defending the Ukrainian border. But all the fighting is not our choice, it is our defense - defense against the occupier. The answers to all questions about this war - why it started, why it continues - all these answers are in Moscow. How the war ends depends on the world. Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations, and we are not afraid of meetings. Tomorrow - in Turkey 

- Zelenskyy said.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that several meetings were held today regarding the format of meetings in Turkey, and added that he is waiting to see who will arrive from Russia, and then he will determine what steps Ukraine should take.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Kursk Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
