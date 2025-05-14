Zelenskyy: fighting in Kursk and Belgorod regions is a preemptive defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, in particular on the Kursk and Belgorod regions. The head of state noted that the hostilities on the territory of the Russian Federation are not Ukraine's choice, but a preventive defense. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

I want to recognize our soldiers. This is very important at this time. Today, Chief Commander Syrskyi reported on the situation at the front - in all directions. Every day - more than a hundred battles. Especially difficult are the Pokrovsky direction and other directions in our Donetsk region. We continue our active operations in the Kursk and Belgorod regions - we are preventively defending the Ukrainian border. But all the fighting is not our choice, it is our defense - defense against the occupier. The answers to all questions about this war - why it started, why it continues - all these answers are in Moscow. How the war ends depends on the world. Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations, and we are not afraid of meetings. Tomorrow - in Turkey - Zelenskyy said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that several meetings were held today regarding the format of meetings in Turkey, and added that he is waiting to see who will arrive from Russia, and then he will determine what steps Ukraine should take.