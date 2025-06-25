Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the BRICS summit in Brazil due to the current warrant of the International Criminal Court. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Kremlin aide on foreign policy issues Yuriy Ushakov explained the reasons for Putin's absence.

This is due to certain difficulties in the context of the ICC requirement. In this context, the Brazilian government was unable to take a clear position that would allow our president to participate in this meeting – Ushakov said.

The ICC issued a warrant for arrest in 2023, accusing Putin of deporting Ukrainian children.

Russia denies the accusations of war crimes, and the Kremlin, which did not sign the founding treaty of the ICC, dismissed the warrant as invalid.

According to media reports, Putin will participate in the summit remotely.

Ushakov said that Putin will participate in the BRICS summit in Brazil on July 6-7 via video link – noted in the material.

This is the second time that Putin has avoided participating in international events due to the ICC warrant. In 2023, he decided not to go to one of these countries, South Africa, for the BRICS summit.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague is the first permanent international body to investigate crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.