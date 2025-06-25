The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests

The billionaire's wedding caused protests in the City of Doges, so Bezos and Sanchez decided to move their celebration to a more secluded part of Venice, making it more difficult to disrupt the festivities.

UNN reports with reference to Associated Press and the Adnkronos news agency.

Details

The couple - he is 61, she is 55 - landed in a private helicopter on Lido beach. So, as expected, the wedding of the American entrepreneur, founder of the Amazon.com online store and the Blue Origin aerospace company, and his chosen one, journalist Lauren Sanchez, is about to begin.

It is interesting that Jeff Bezos changed the location of his wedding celebration. This was decided after weeks of protests against his plan to privatize a working-class neighborhood in the center of Venice for the holiday.

It should be noted that in previous days, activists unfurled a giant photograph of Bezos in St. Mark's Square in Venice with the caption: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more taxes."

Reference

The "No Room for Bezos" group called for a blockade of the canals around the 14th-century Great School of Mercy (Scuola Grande della Misericordia) in the center of Venice, where the couple was believed to be planning a large party on June 28, the day after the ceremony.

When it became known that the event would be moved to a less picturesque location, the group of protesters announced a "victory". And all this - in the face of criticism from the Mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro.

We won! The protest ruined Bezos' plans and Mayor Brugnaro's palace games. They were forced to flee and hide. Even Bezos' two yachts, Koru and Abeona, will not be able to reach Venice - the group said in a social network post.

Meanwhile, Bezos and Sanchez spent at least 10 million euros on their wedding in the City of Doges, booking the most luxurious hotels in the coastal town. Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and Ivanka Trump are expected to attend the celebrations.

According to the Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera, at least 95 private planes have requested permission to land at Venice's Marco Polo Airport.

Recall

