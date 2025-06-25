Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine was signed between President Zelenskyy and Alain Berset.

Supplement

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that this tribunal will bring to justice the political and military leadership of Russia, including Putin.