Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport

The company "Alakor City", which wants to take over the management of the capital's "Gulliver" shopping center, has hastily begun to deny the Russian citizenship of its owner. In its explanations, the company tries to convince that the beneficiary has only a Canadian passport and a residence permit in Ukraine. However, officially confirmed facts by Ukrainian intelligence agencies indicate otherwise, writes UNN.

Details

The company "Alakor City" is trying to take over the management of the "Gulliver" shopping center for the second time. During the verification of the documents of this LLC, it turned out that the owner of the company, Dmytro Adamovskyi, has Russian citizenship.

The response of the intelligence agencies to the ARMA request clearly states:

"Adamovskyi D.A., who is the ultimate beneficial owner of "Alakor City" LLC, has citizenship of Canada and the Russian Federation (as well as a residence permit in Ukraine)".

In response to this information, "Alakor City" LLC filed a complaint against the requirements for the second competition for the selection of a manager for the "Gulliver" shopping center and added copies of a Canadian passport issued in the name of Dmytro Adamovskyi and a permanent residence permit in Ukraine, issued from August 28, 2015.

The company submits these documents as an argument that Adamovskyi is not a citizen of Russia.

Also, the explanations of "Alakor City" state that until May 2022, the company belonged to structures whose ultimate beneficiary was a citizen of the Russian Federation, Andreev. At the end of May, he left the ownership, transferring shares to "Closed Non-Diversified Venture Investment Fund "Centaur" JSC, the ultimate beneficial owner of which is Canadian citizen Dmytro Adamovskyi. And it is this transition, according to "Alakor City", that could have caused the intelligence to indicate the connection of the company with Russia.

However, the response of the intelligence agencies of Ukraine is unambiguous - the ultimate beneficial owner of "Alakor City" LLC, Dmytro Adamovskyi, has citizenship of Canada and the Russian Federation.

This is a direct confirmation of dual citizenship. And this does not apply to previous owners.

In addition, mentions of the citizenship of the Russian Federation of Dmytro Adamovskyi were officially recorded in Ukrainian state registers, in particular in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Associations. Later, this information was changed - now the "citizenship" field indicates Canada.

If "Alakor City" really wanted to refute officially confirmed information, it should have provided a certificate of loss of Russian citizenship or at least a statement of renunciation. Instead, the company demonstrates a Canadian passport, which in no way excludes the existence of a Russian one. Moreover, Russia does not prohibit its citizens from having passports of other countries.

In this situation, it seems that "Alakor City" is trying to mislead ARMA and regulatory authorities - they say, if there is a residence permit and a Canadian passport, then everything is no longer relevant with the aggressor country. But state bodies have an official certificate from Ukrainian intelligence.

"Alakor City" is trying for the second time to gain control of one of the largest shopping centers in the capital. But with each new step of the company, it becomes clear: instead of transparency - attempts to divert attention. And instead of fair competition - manipulation.

We will remind

"Alakor City" LLC also has significant financial problems. As it became known from the data of the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, the State Tax Service of Ukraine demands that the company pay more than 66 million hryvnias to the budget.