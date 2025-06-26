$41.660.13
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments

Kyiv • UNN

 6406 views

After exhausting its service life, aviation equipment undergoes technical inspection and overhaul for restoration. The claim procedure involves the elimination of defects and can be initiated by various parties, which emphasizes the importance of maintaining consistency and the participation of the original contractor to preserve data and avoid risks.

What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments

In the context of a full-scale war, Ukraine is actively using aviation equipment for combat and logistical tasks. However, the resources of even the most reliable machines are not unlimited – over time, aircraft reach the limit of hours, flights, or service life. After that, technical inspection and overhaul are carried out, which allow restoring the resource of equipment for further use, writes UNN.

Details

After reaching the limit resource (that is, after the established overhaul period), the products of weapons and military equipment are considered to have completed the established life cycle or require repair, and responsibility for their serviceability passes to the area of repair or modernization maintenance

– explains aviation expert of "MS AVIA-GRADE" company Kyrylo Pavlov.

At this stage, the equipment undergoes a technical inspection. Experts assess the general condition, the degree of wear of the main components, check compliance with technical regulations and determine which components are still suitable for further operation and which need to be replaced. After that, a decision is made on the amount of overhaul required to restore the machine's operability.

At the same time, the operation of the equipment provides for a claim procedure, which allows to officially record defects or problematic aspects identified during the warranty period, and obliges the contractor to eliminate the shortcomings or explain their origin. Claims can be initiated not only by operators (mainly military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), but also by representatives of the Ministry of Defense, "Ukroboronprom", technical supervision bodies and, in some cases, testing centers.

Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches24.06.25, 11:07 • 121320 views

"Usually, operating organizations in a claim, which is mainly submitted in writing, require the supplier to eliminate certain shortcomings, replace the goods or otherwise resolve the problems that have arisen. The claim procedure is regulated, first of all, by the terms of the Contract and the State Standards of Ukraine (...) Claim work with weapons and military equipment extends to the period of warranty obligations in accordance with the terms of the Contracts. Usually it is four years, of which two years are direct operation", – says Dmytro Maistro, lawyer, partner of the law firm "Maistro and Bezhenar".

According to Maistro, it is quite logical that further maintenance should be carried out by the company that was responsible for the warranty support of the equipment for several years and is well aware of all its features and identified problems. After all, the maintenance cycle of aviation equipment involves a sequence: first – warranty maintenance in accordance with the terms of the contract, then – operation until the overhaul or designated resource is exhausted, and after that – another repair, which is also better to entrust to a trusted contractor.

All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom13.06.25, 17:34 • 59210 views

It should be noted that even after the expiration of the warranty period, the documents of the Ministry of Defense often stipulate that the repair company must participate in the preparation of a technical report. This is important for maintaining technical history, continuity of responsibility and reducing the risks associated with the operation of equipment.

If the company that performed the previous repair or modernization of the equipment is excluded from the technical inspection process, a number of serious risks arise. First, trace information is lost – the contractor has data on the repair technology, replaced components, serial numbers of units and previously identified points. Secondly, the context may be lost when assessing damage from operation. Also, legal conflicts cannot be ruled out: the company may consider the conclusion biased, as it was not involved in the diagnosis. And finally – this weakens quality control, because without the participation of the repairman it is impossible to objectively assess the condition of previously repaired units

– emphasizes expert Kyrylo Pavlov.

It is worth considering that today the system of repair, maintenance and claims in military aviation operates in conditions of war, tight deadlines and limited resources. Often, decisions have to be made as quickly as possible, while a significant part of the responsibility rests with the contractors. In such conditions, technical inspection and restoration of aviation equipment must be not just a set of procedures, but a coordinated system of interaction between operators, repairmen, supervisory authorities and customers. It is not only about efficiency, but primarily about safety and maintaining the country's defense capabilities.

Let us remind

UNN previously reported on the situation with two helicopters that were used in combat units of army aviation. After modernization according to state standards, carried out by "MS AVIA-GRADE", two Mi-8MTs were armed and performed combat missions. With the beginning of the overhaul, the helicopters were transferred to another company. Instead of storage, the new warranty equipment was dismantled and partially disassembled, and the parts were identified according to Soviet documentation, despite the fact that the products were manufactured in 2022.

A representative of the Ministry of Defense, on condition of anonymity, noted that the situation was probably accompanied by violations, and it is necessary to find out who did not allow the contractor to make claims and is responsible for the loss of warranty obligations. The equipment is currently seized by the SBU, and the helicopters may return to the troops without weapons.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

