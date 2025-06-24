$41.870.04
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
08:36 AM
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14894 views

Outdated certification procedures and the lack of legal support for changes in documentation are hindering the repair of aviation equipment in Ukraine. This poses a threat to the functioning of Soviet aircraft, particularly Mi-8 helicopters, which are critically important for Ukraine.

Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches

There are certain gaps in the current system of certification for aviation developers, manufacturers, and repair organizations that hinder the renewal of the aircraft fleet. Oleksandr Nahapetyan, Deputy General Director of "H3Operations" company, stated this during an industry discussion, UNN reports.

Details

According to the expert, the primary challenge is outdated certification procedures that are still based on Soviet approaches. Due to excessive bureaucracy, Ukrainian companies cannot fully and promptly introduce modern components and analogues to Soviet parts into circulation – even such as bearings, lubricants, or electronic elements.

Today, one transistor can extend the life of an aircraft board by 20 years. But to legalize its use, one must go through a complex and costly certification. Because of this, enterprises do not risk implementing innovations, as certification costs are higher than the cost of the product itself

- Oleksandr Nahapetyan noted.

He emphasized that the situation is also complicated by the lack of legal support for making changes to design and operational documentation. This blocks technological updates, particularly during the repair of Mi-8 helicopters, which are critically important for Ukraine. 

Today, Mi-8 helicopters are actively used both in the military sphere – for evacuation, logistics, search and rescue operations – and in the civilian sector, particularly in international humanitarian and peacekeeping missions under the auspices of the UN. Their versatility, maintainability, and already established maintenance infrastructure make these machines indispensable in conditions of war and limited resources. Therefore, ensuring the technical serviceability of Mi-8 is not only a matter of defense capability but also a reputational component of Ukraine's participation in global operations.

Without approved changes to the documentation, we cannot operate within the legal framework. And this jeopardizes the further functioning of entire types of Soviet aircraft, including the Mi-8

- the representative of "H3Operations" company emphasized.

In addition, the expert mentioned similar problems with the transition to new types of aviation lubricants and hydraulic fluids. According to him, even after involving chemists to analyze imported analogues, it turned out that many of them are not full replacements – particularly due to incompatibility with Soviet rubber products. Only after lengthy research and testing was it possible to switch to new, mostly foreign, lubricant samples. At the same time, the work itself to coordinate their practical use in aviation technology proved to be extremely labor-intensive, complex, and over-regulated by the normative base.

Oleksandr Nahapetyan also noted the importance of expanding the staff of relevant departments of the State Aviation Service, simplifying document flow, and defining at the state level the person responsible for supporting changes to documentation. According to him, this issue does not require additional funding, only political will.

A comprehensive solution is needed – from the country's leadership, relevant committees, and the government. This will allow preserving and developing Ukraine's potential in the field of aircraft repair and operation

- the expert concluded.

Recall

Earlier, the commander of the Army Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Pavlo Bardakov, stated that Ukraine has no opportunity to abandon Soviet aviation equipment, particularly Mi-8 helicopters, and will continue to modernize the aircraft to maintain combat readiness. According to him, despite the arrival of Western models such as F-16 and Mirage, Soviet aircraft and helicopters remain a key component of aviation forces, as combat missions are not decreasing. Ukraine, Bardakov noted, is moving in two directions – simultaneously mastering new equipment and continuing technical maintenance, modernization, and import substitution within the existing fleet.

At the same time, two Ukrainian Mi-8MT helicopters, modernized by "MS AVIA-GRADE" company under a state contract, are currently at risk of returning to the army without combat equipment. After the machines were sent for major overhaul, the installed weapons were dismantled and subsequently seized by court order – despite the fact that the equipment complied with current Ukrainian standards. The performing company was not allowed to participate in reclamation procedures, which makes it impossible to fulfill warranties. The reason for declaring the equipment "non-authentic" was its comparison with Soviet-Russian GOSTs, and not with Ukrainian technical specifications. The situation caused a significant resonance due to the threat of losing the combat capability of the equipment during the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsTechnologies
United Nations
Mi-8
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Tesla
