All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom

Any work on modernization, changes to components or maintenance of military and aviation equipment is carried out exclusively under the strict supervision of state authorities and with the prior approval of the relevant regulatory bodies. It is impossible to "just like that" replace a unit or assembly of an aircraft without official permission. This was stated by the head of the aviation construction department of Ukroboronprom, Gennady Yanul, in an exclusive comment for UNN.

Not only law enforcement agencies control, there is aviation authority, there are quality services, there are institutions that are responsible as scientific and technical organizations for supporting the modernization of our military aviation equipment and directly the main contractors for modernization (...) These works are performed by organizations that have the appropriate certificates, they are called approvals in the Ukrainian aviation authority - this is actually an analogue of the word certificate. They are issued according to the type of work: maintenance, development of new models, etc. If we talk about aviation, for example, these documents are issued by the Main Department of State Aviation of Ukraine - explains Gennady Yanul.

According to the expert, modernization and maintenance of aviation equipment is formed and approved not by the aviation authority, but by the customer – the Ministry of Defense, which develops technical tasks within the framework of the rules established by the aviation authority. These tasks must comply with the customer's own regulatory documents, which define all requirements and criteria.

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

Regarding the main stages of the process of approving the modernization or replacement of components, it can be confidently said that it is surprisingly multi-complex, but in the most simplified explanation, it consists of several main steps:

Development of a technical task by the customer (usually the Ministry of Defense), which includes requirements and criteria. Coordination of the technical task with the main contractor and, if necessary, with subcontractors. Preparation of project documentation (paper or electronic), which also undergoes protection as a project. Manufacturing of a prototype and conducting flight and ground tests. Acceptance into service by order of the Minister of Defense with the assignment of the appropriate code.

The duration of all these procedures depends on the complexity of the modernization: from several months to two years or more. Although technically the regulatory documents provide opportunities for simplification and acceleration, customers do not always prefer these options. These are general principles. If the modernization is small, it can be implemented quite quickly, all the necessary documentation is prepared. If it is a more complex model, it already involves more complex procedures in time and so on.

Certification itself is a term that is used not for equipment, but for the organization that conducts this work. If this work has already been performed by a certified organization, modernization has been carried out, all the relevant stages and sample flights have been passed, then it is accepted into service by order of the Minister of Defense. Acts of compliance with all requirements are signed, the sample is supplied for armament and receives the appropriate code, which is assigned in the Ministry of Defense by the authorized service - notes Yanul.

Particular attention in this whole process is drawn to the moment of import substitution. According to the speaker, there are already own enterprises in Ukraine in aviation electronics, but there are not enough of them yet, so key nodes are still imported.

If we take, say, the processes of import substitution, say, avionics, radio electronics, we have our own Ukrainian enterprises, but there are not so many of them; therefore, we are still focusing on suppliers who are not ours for key processes. Regarding other mechanical, I would say, parts, certain ones, we have our own, normal certain developments, where we can do a lot. But separately I would like to highlight such things, especially helicopter topics - these are blades, this is the headache of our country. We have not yet, unfortunately, been able to be satisfied with those capacities, those capabilities and technical potential to provide our Armed Forces - Gennady Yanul emphasized.

Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front

As an illustration of the complexity of the process, the expert cited an example with the engine: the replacement of working blades of turbines in a certified organization – from the formation of a technical task, the manufacture of a prototype and the conduct of flight and ground tests to final approval and implementation – lasted about two years.

Obviously, such a duration is due to a multi-stage procedure and the strictest control at each stage, because it is about the safety of pilots and maintenance personnel who will further operate the equipment. Only with thorough verification and confirmation of compliance with all requirements can a reliable and safe operation of new units and aggregates in the most difficult conditions be guaranteed.

Let us remind you

Since the beginning of Russia's armed aggression, Ukraine has been forced to use Soviet equipment – tanks, aircraft, helicopters and armored vehicles – since there was no alternative before the start of large-scale international support. Their repair requires original or compatible spare parts, which are not produced in Ukraine: modern components are not suitable, and the establishment of own production is expensive, technologically complex and lengthy. Ukrainian repair companies are forced to look for the remnants of such parts abroad, in particular in the EU countries and other states that previously purchased Soviet or Russian equipment. At the legislative level, there is still no distinction between goods produced in Russia before the start of the war and those subject to sanctions, which is why even the import of spare parts from partner countries is blocked: financial monitoring delays payments, and importers risk accusations of collaborationism. As a result, access to critical components is virtually closed, which threatens both the combat readiness of military equipment and the functioning of the civil air fleet.