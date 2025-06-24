Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city center

Activists in Venice have declared a "huge victory" after billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez decided to change the location of their main wedding celebration. Although the exact addresses of the luxurious three-day party were not disclosed, the Saturday event was expected to take place at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia. It was later moved to the Arsenal – further away from the tourist center, which local protesters believe is the result of public pressure.

This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Protesters in Venice are celebrating a "huge victory" after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding was moved from the city center.

According to activists, this happened thanks to their actions, which are aimed against turning Venice into a "theme park for billionaires."

Earlier it was reported that one of the main celebrations was to take place at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia – a luxurious historical palace in the heart of Venice. But eventually the venue "was changed to the Arsenal, located further from the center."

A local official confirmed the change to the BBC. Meanwhile, activists from the "No Room for Bezos" group did not hide their emotions.

We are very proud of this! We are nobody, we have no money, nothing! We are just citizens who started to organize, and we managed to evict one of the most influential people in the world – all the billionaires – from the city - said one of them.

Our protest is not about the wedding itself, but about what it symbolizes. It is not just a celebration of the marriage of two people, it is a demonstration of a lifestyle that is simply unsustainable. The richest live in excess, while others suffer the consequences of a climate emergency they did not create - explained Greenpeace activist Simona Abbate.

Addition

The wedding celebrations will last for several days, with famous personalities expected among the guests: Kim Kardashian, Mick Jagger, Leonardo DiCaprio and, probably, members of the Trump family. The city is also predicting the arrival of private planes, yachts, and hotels are already fully booked.