Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city center

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
05:47 PM • 16684 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 34945 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
02:05 PM • 38641 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM • 62553 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 84684 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 111347 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 116732 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 89512 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 65737 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68592 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 143452 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 101433 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 37877 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 95716 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"03:24 PM • 51030 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"03:24 PM • 51178 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 95886 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 101607 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 143621 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 171594 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city center06:18 PM • 12757 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 25041 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 38011 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 116866 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 194223 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12700 views

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez moved the main wedding celebration from the center of Venice to the Arsenal. Local activists consider this a victory after their protests against turning the city into a "theme park for billionaires".

Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city center

Activists in Venice have declared a "huge victory" after billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez decided to change the location of their main wedding celebration. Although the exact addresses of the luxurious three-day party were not disclosed, the Saturday event was expected to take place at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia. It was later moved to the Arsenal – further away from the tourist center, which local protesters believe is the result of public pressure.

This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Protesters in Venice are celebrating a "huge victory" after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding was moved from the city center.

According to activists, this happened thanks to their actions, which are aimed against turning Venice into a "theme park for billionaires."

Earlier it was reported that one of the main celebrations was to take place at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia – a luxurious historical palace in the heart of Venice. But eventually the venue "was changed to the Arsenal, located further from the center."

A local official confirmed the change to the BBC. Meanwhile, activists from the "No Room for Bezos" group did not hide their emotions.

We are very proud of this! We are nobody, we have no money, nothing! We are just citizens who started to organize, and we managed to evict one of the most influential people in the world – all the billionaires – from the city

- said one of them.

Our protest is not about the wedding itself, but about what it symbolizes. It is not just a celebration of the marriage of two people, it is a demonstration of a lifestyle that is simply unsustainable. The richest live in excess, while others suffer the consequences of a climate emergency they did not create

- explained Greenpeace activist Simona Abbate. 

Addition

The wedding celebrations will last for several days, with famous personalities expected among the guests: Kim Kardashian, Mick Jagger, Leonardo DiCaprio and, probably, members of the Trump family. The city is also predicting the arrival of private planes, yachts, and hotels are already fully booked.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Jeff Bezos
Venice
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9