Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
04:35 PM • 12296 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
03:23 PM • 32448 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
02:34 PM • 40686 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
01:56 PM • 44171 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 46670 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 47899 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 53116 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 62756 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 76715 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105235 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6938 views

In the finale of the 36th season of "The Simpsons", there were hints of the possible death of Marge Simpson, which caused outrage among fans on social networks. Despite the lack of direct confirmation, the future of the Simpson family is presented with a mention of Lisa's "late mother."

Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's death

The finale of the new, 36th season of "The Simpsons" shocked viewers with a dramatic twist - the plot hinted at the death of Marge Simpson. Although the exact cause and time of her death are not shown, fans on social networks are outraged by the "murder" of the iconic character.

This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

Fans of the cult animated series "The Simpsons" reacted violently to the finale of the last season. The episode titled "Alien Affairs" tells about the future of the Simpsons family, where 35 years later Lisa remembers her "late mother". 

This hint at Marge's death caused a wave of surprise and emotion on the Internet.

Viewers are shown a scene where Homer - already elderly - is without Marge, and Lisa files a complaint about his living conditions.

Bart and Lisa reunite to pick up their father, and Marge watches them from heaven. In one moment, Lisa reads a letter in which Marge asks her children to maintain a strong relationship.

X explodes with comments like:

  • "So many years have passed and they killed Marge Simpson";
    • "WHAT THE HELL THEY KILLED MARGE SIMPSON?!"

      An additional resonance was caused by the recent news about the replacement of the actress who voiced one of the most famous characters - Milhouse. After 35 years, 71-year-old Pamela Hayden left the series, and Kelly MacLeod, the vocalist of the band Private Life, will replace her.

      Let us remind you

      Earlier, UNN wrote that the legendary animated series "The Simpsons", which has been a part of pop culture since 1989, will continue to be released at least until 2029. However, according to producer Matt Selman, the number of episodes per season will be reduced from 22 to 17, which will allow the show to stay on the air for another four seasons, including the anniversary, 40th. 

      Alona Utkina

      Alona Utkina

      CultureUNN Lite
