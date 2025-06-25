Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's death

The finale of the new, 36th season of "The Simpsons" shocked viewers with a dramatic twist - the plot hinted at the death of Marge Simpson. Although the exact cause and time of her death are not shown, fans on social networks are outraged by the "murder" of the iconic character.

Fans of the cult animated series "The Simpsons" reacted violently to the finale of the last season. The episode titled "Alien Affairs" tells about the future of the Simpsons family, where 35 years later Lisa remembers her "late mother".

This hint at Marge's death caused a wave of surprise and emotion on the Internet.

Viewers are shown a scene where Homer - already elderly - is without Marge, and Lisa files a complaint about his living conditions.

Bart and Lisa reunite to pick up their father, and Marge watches them from heaven. In one moment, Lisa reads a letter in which Marge asks her children to maintain a strong relationship.

X explodes with comments like:

"So many years have passed and they killed Marge Simpson";

"WHAT THE HELL THEY KILLED MARGE SIMPSON?!"

An additional resonance was caused by the recent news about the replacement of the actress who voiced one of the most famous characters - Milhouse. After 35 years, 71-year-old Pamela Hayden left the series, and Kelly MacLeod, the vocalist of the band Private Life, will replace her.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the legendary animated series "The Simpsons", which has been a part of pop culture since 1989, will continue to be released at least until 2029. However, according to producer Matt Selman, the number of episodes per season will be reduced from 22 to 17, which will allow the show to stay on the air for another four seasons, including the anniversary, 40th.