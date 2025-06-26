Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize 26 June 2025
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced temporary difficulties in the operation of the "Reserve+" mobile application, which caused a malfunction on June 26. Specialists are working to eliminate the problem, expecting the system to stabilize within a few hours, and advise users to use the PDF version of the document.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the reason for the large-scale failure of the mobile application "Reserve+" on June 26, due to which users cannot use electronic military registration documents. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
The department called the failure "temporary difficulties in the operation of the mobile application." They added that specialists are already working to eliminate the problem - it is expected that the system will stabilize within a few hours.
If necessary, we recommend using the PDF version of the military registration document
On Thursday, June 26, a large-scale failure occurred in the "Reserve+" mobile application , due to which users cannot use electronic military registration documents. When logging in, some users see a window: "We have a technical problem."
Also, UNN reported that as of the beginning-middle of June 2025, Ukrainians submitted more than 110,000 applications for service in the Defense Forces through the "Reserve+" application. According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, citizens most often choose the directions of infantry, headquarters, UAVs, medicine and transport.