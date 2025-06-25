$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
12:15 PM • 3314 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18056 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 37448 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 38860 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 61223 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 97290 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 97345 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 113598 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120857 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122432 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 44893 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 45519 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow08:15 AM • 36062 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 49126 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 34181 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 34406 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 102537 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 144847 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 148225 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 187006 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 36268 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 44232 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 57332 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 131632 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 208474 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2400 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on amendments to the 2025 state budget, which provides for an increase in expenditures by UAH 449 billion, of which UAH 412 billion will go to finance the Security and Defense Forces. Funding has also been allocated to the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law on amendments to the state budget for 2025, which proposes to increase state budget expenditures by UAH 449 billion to finance the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Ukraine and its partners must force the aggressor to peace through force. To this end, we are working with our allies on new defense packages and sanctions, strengthening our economy, defense industry and weapons production. In the first 5 months of this year, the government allocated almost UAH 1 trillion for the defense and security of Ukraine. This is 2/3 of everything we spend from the state budget. Compared to the same period last year, we allocated 34% more funds for the army and security. (...) Today, the government is adopting a draft law on amendments to the State Budget for 2025. We propose to increase funding for the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine this year by UAH 412 billion 

- said Shmyhal.

He noted that almost UAH 311 billion is provided for the Ministry of Defense, and UAH 100 billion is planned to be allocated to strengthen the capabilities of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the National Guard, the Border Guard Service, the SBU, and the Main Intelligence Directorate.

We plan to allocate another UAH 6.3 billion to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, in particular for the development of defense innovations. UAH 6.1 billion is provided for the Ministry of Education so that from September 1, children in grades 5-11 in the frontline regions can receive free lunches in their schools. We propose to allocate another UAH 3.1 billion to the Ministry of Health for the purchase of medicines, in particular for the treatment of citizens with oncological diseases, viral hepatitis, rare orphan diseases, and hemophilia. In total, we plan to increase the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget by UAH 449 billion. The sources of coverage of these expenditures are an increase in budget revenues and an increase in domestic borrowing. We clearly understand how we will finance absolutely all expenditures this year. Constant work is underway with partners and international financial organizations to ensure that Ukraine has the necessary resources for protection and recovery 

- added Shmyhal.

Addendum

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, clarified that the government approved the draft law "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025" regarding the financial support of the security and defense sector and the solution of priority issues".

The draft law is aimed at providing financial resources for urgent measures in the field of security and defense, aimed at countering the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and addressing other priority issues of the state. The draft law proposes to adjust the expenditure part of the state budget by UAH 397 billion 492.2 million, including an increase in expenditures under certain budget programs by UAH 448 billion 833.5 million (of which UAH 412 billion 374.9 million for the security and defense sector) and a reduction in expenditures and the provision of loans by UAH 51 billion 341.3 million 

- said Melnychuk.

He noted that to cover additional expenditures and ensure the balancing of budget indicators, it is proposed to increase state budget revenues by UAH 147 billion 492.2 million, including general fund revenues by UAH 137 billion 488.7 million and special fund revenues by UAH 10 billion 3.5 million, and financing of the general fund of the state budget through debt operations by UAH 250 billion.

The draft law also proposes to optimize and improve the conditions for attracting loans (borrowings) under state guarantees by business entities - residents of Ukraine for the implementation of programs related to increasing the defense capability and security of the state, which will ensure greater access for business entities - residents of Ukraine, who are strategic manufacturers of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine, to lending under state guarantees.

In addition, the draft law proposes to regulate issues regarding: the targeted use of balances of local budgets that were formed at the end of 2024 due to additional subsidies from the state budget to local budgets in order to direct them in 2025 to the purchase of school buses specially equipped for the transportation of low-mobility groups of the population and the arrangement of safe conditions in educational institutions that provide complete general secondary education; the direction of the balance of funds formed as of January 1, 2025, the source of which was the receipt of the special fund of the state budget from the part of the "military" tax on personal income and not used by the Ministry of Strategic Industries, to the Ministry of Defense for the implementation of measures for the purchase of special equipment; granting the government the right to reduce expenditures of the general fund of the state budget and the provision of loans from the general fund of the state budget under budget programs of the main managers of state budget funds and to increase expenditures of the general fund of the state budget of the main managers of state budget funds belonging to the security and defense sector (with the opening of new budget programs if necessary), etc.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN, citing MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved amendments to the state budget for 2025 for UAH 412+ billion to increase spending on defense and security.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9