Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film

Film director Denis Villeneuve is moving from "Dune" to "007". He has been tapped to direct the next James Bond film, the first film from Amazon MGM Studios, UNN writes, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

Tanya Lapointe, Villeneuve's artistic partner and wife, will serve as executive producer. As previously announced, Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers.

Some of my earliest memories of going to the movies are tied to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, starting with "Dr. No" with Sean Connery. I am a huge Bond fan. For me, he is sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and pave the way for many new missions. It's a huge responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a great honor - said Villeneuve.

Pascal and Heyman added: "Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond films since he was a little boy. He has always dreamed of making this film, and now it is also our dream. We are lucky to be in the hands of this outstanding director."

"Bond" is one of the most sought-after franchises for filmmakers. It is reported that among the directors who had meetings for this film were Edward Berger, Edgar Wright and Paul King.

Villeneuve was last in theaters with "Dune: Part Two," which grossed over $700 million at the box office and was nominated for an Oscar, including Best Picture, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. He is currently preparing for the third "Dune" film, which is scheduled to begin filming this summer.

It is unclear when "Bond" production will begin, but a search is underway for a screenwriter to work with Villeneuve to bring the latest incarnation of the secret agent to the big screen.

Addition

The new "Bond" will be the 26th film in the franchise and a sequel to the 2021 film "No Time to Die", directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, which was Daniel Craig's swan song as 007. This film will also be the first "Bond" outing after Amazon acquired the longtime sponsor of Agent 007, MGM, for $8.45 billion.

