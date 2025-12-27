The number of injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on December 27 increased to 32

$41.930.00
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
03:21 PM • 4690 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company
01:53 PM • 7654 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
11:54 AM • 11387 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 29820 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 34793 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 81681 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 46283 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 47680 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 65742 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhotoDecember 27, 07:13 AM • 16135 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 14067 views
As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of EnergyDecember 27, 08:11 AM • 14365 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayorDecember 27, 08:50 AM • 14508 views
Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SESPhoto11:05 AM • 11949 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company03:21 PM • 4690 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 40493 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 81681 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 35935 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 11:18 AM • 65742 views
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 65742 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 14165 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 40493 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 18107 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 17625 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 19294 views
The number of injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on December 27 increased to 32

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

As a result of the Russian attack on December 27, 32 people were injured in Kyiv. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The number of injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on December 27 increased to 32

In Kyiv, 32 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on December 27. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Details

He added that 11 hospitalized residents of the city are in inpatient departments of the capital's medical facilities.

Context

On the night of December 27, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions were heard in various cities, including Kyiv.

One person died as a result of the strikes: initially the number of injured was 22, but then the figure increased to 30.

Recall

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that as a result of the night shelling of Kyiv on December 27, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people were rescued from the epicenter of the strike.

Yevhen Ustimenko

