The number of injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on December 27 increased to 32

In Kyiv, 32 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on December 27. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Details

He added that 11 hospitalized residents of the city are in inpatient departments of the capital's medical facilities.

Context

On the night of December 27, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions were heard in various cities, including Kyiv.

One person died as a result of the strikes: initially the number of injured was 22, but then the figure increased to 30.

Recall

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that as a result of the night shelling of Kyiv on December 27, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people were rescued from the epicenter of the strike.