Passenger traffic is increasing at the border between Ukraine and Poland due to the Christmas and New Year holidays - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Passenger traffic is increasing at the Ukrainian-Polish border due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, especially for departures from Ukraine. The longest queues are observed at the Shehyni, Krakovets, Rava-Ruska, Ustyluh, and Uhryniv checkpoints.

Passenger traffic is increasing at the border between Ukraine and Poland due to the Christmas and New Year holidays - SBGS

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, an increase in passenger traffic is observed at the Ukrainian-Polish border, especially through checkpoints in Lviv and Volyn regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

Currently, all checkpoints are operating under increased load, responding to the seasonal increase in traffic both for exit from and entry into Ukraine.

To reduce queues and speed up processing procedures at checkpoints, the number of border patrols has been increased, additional automated workstations have been opened, and constant coordination with Polish border guards is being carried out.

- the State Border Guard Service reported.

The largest accumulations of vehicles for exiting Ukraine are observed at the Shehyni, Krakovets, Rava-Ruska, Ustyluh, and Uhryniv checkpoints. At the same time, the smallest passenger traffic is observed at the Hrushiv, Nyzhankovychi, and Smilnytsia checkpoints.

Meanwhile, no accumulation has been recorded for entry into Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that after the resumption of traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway, border guards recorded an increase in passenger and vehicle traffic at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
New Year
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova
Odesa
Poland