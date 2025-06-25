The Mi helicopter family began its first flights in the early 1960s under the leadership of aircraft designer Mikhail Mil, whose name gave the name to this line. Since then, these aircraft have become one of the most massive and modified rotary-wing machines in the world. In Ukraine, as part of the Soviet aviation heritage, Mi helicopters formed the basis of the army's air fleet - and they still perform critical tasks at the front, writes UNN.

Combat use of Mi helicopters

Former spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and now the head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat has repeatedly stated that army aviation and Air Force Mi-24, Mi-8 helicopters operate close to the line of fire.

In some cases, this distance was reduced so much that the crews actually entered the enemy's rear. One of the most famous examples of such risky, but vital operations, were the flights to the blocked Mariupol in 2022.

"The special operation was planned and conducted by the Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," – noted the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

It was on the Mi-8 that flights to Azovstal were carried out - a total of seven flights took place. Only now these facts are beginning to receive more detailed coverage, but not completely, because many details are still classified for security reasons. Many participants in the mission cannot openly talk about the circumstances of the flights or name their brothers-in-arms, so as not to expose them to risk. At the same time, even fragmentary confirmations allow us to imagine the scale and complexity of one of the riskiest operations of the Ukrainian army aviation.

"Thanks to these helicopter missions, Ukrainian forces managed to evacuate 64 wounded and deliver 30 tons of cargo. During the operation, three helicopters were lost due to intense enemy air defense fire, but the mission was successfully completed. Ukraine also sent reinforcements – 72 volunteers to defend Mariupol," – reported Euronews, citing Anatoliy "Bas" Basenko, a volunteer of the Azov battalion, a veteran of the defense of Mariupol.

Complexity of flights and challenges for pilots

The situation with the use of the Mi family is specific not only because the helicopters used are mostly not new and require careful preparation before departure - it is about complex repair and maintenance work, replacement of individual components, verification of functionality. The complexity of the flights themselves also requires special attention: in most cases, they are performed at extremely low altitudes, with the risk of falling under enemy air defense, often in conditions of night or variable visibility. This puts a double burden - on both equipment and pilots.

Western military experts have repeatedly spoken about the specifics of such flights.

"The challenges these (Ukrainian - ed.) pilots face in this complex operating environment seem quite serious - perhaps even more serious than those faced by American attack helicopter pilots," – notes former Super Cobra helicopter pilot, now senior political analyst at RAND, Kyliean Hunter.

Hunter also explained that low-altitude flights in active combat conditions significantly limit reaction time and affect situational awareness. Pilots must carefully monitor the slightest changes and make instant decisions on how to maneuver and control the helicopter.

Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter pilots talk about real examples from the front, when the main targets during missions are enemy infantry, fortified positions and equipment.

"We were forced to land in the field four times. Rockets and guided bombs were launched at our helicopters," – said one of the pilots in a comment to Reuters, not naming his name for security reasons.

According to Ukrainian pilots, the aimed strike is often accompanied by the so-called "mountain maneuver": the pilot approaches at a low altitude, smoothly rises, launches rockets, and then sharply goes to the side and descends to avoid detection and destruction by enemy air defense systems.

Why are Mi helicopters irreplaceable?

Despite their venerable age, the need for modernization and dependence on complex maintenance, the Mi helicopter family remains a critical component of Ukrainian army aviation. Their versatility - the ability to perform combat, logistics, and rescue missions - makes this equipment critical in the realities of the front. The experience of the defense of Mariupol, successful raids into the deep rear of the enemy, the evacuation of the wounded under fire - all this indicates that Mi helicopters are not only "remnants of the Soviet past", but a full-fledged resource capable of saving lives and changing the course of hostilities.

At the same time, the use of this equipment is associated with considerable challenges. Most of the components for the Mi-8 and other vessels of this type were manufactured in Soviet times, and today they have to be searched for all over the world - often through third countries that have remnants of the relevant spare parts. The lack of centralized production, outdated technical documentation and sanctions restrictions significantly complicate the modernization of Soviet machines. Most of the components were manufactured decades earlier, and now they have to be searched for all over the world. Maintaining airworthiness requires great technical effort, the experience of engineers and significant financial costs.

While Ukraine is waiting for the supply of modern Western aviation equipment, the effectiveness of using the existing fleet depends on well-thought-out logistics, well-established repairs, professional training of crews and tactical flexibility in the face of constant changes at the front. After all, in the current phase of the war, even one successful combat flight on Mi helicopters can play a strategic role.

Problems of modernization and outdated approaches

Two Ukrainian Mi-8MT helicopters, recently modernized by MS AVIA-GRADE under a state contract, may now return to the military without combat equipment. During the overhaul, the installed weapons were removed from the helicopters, and later they were arrested by a court decision - although the equipment met the current Ukrainian standards.

The company that performed the modernization was not allowed to inspect, so it cannot fulfill its warranty obligations. The reason was that the equipment was evaluated not according to Ukrainian technical conditions, but according to Soviet-Russian GOSTs. The situation caused a wide resonance, because in the conditions of war there is a real threat that the combat equipment will remain without weapons.

There are no official comments yet, but according to the words of a Ministry of Defense specialist who wished to remain anonymous, it is necessary to find out who allowed such a violation and at what stage the relevant decision was made.

This case only emphasizes the importance of a systematic approach to the repair and modernization of equipment, taking into account national standards and the requirements of wartime. After all, every delay in responsible actions, every mistake in logistics, repair or legal support turns not just into a technical problem, but into a potential threat to the country's defense capability. That is why the future of Ukraine's helicopter aviation depends not only on the historical heritage, but also on the decisions that are made today.