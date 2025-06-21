"There is not even a thought of refusing": in army aviation explained why Ukraine should modernize Soviet equipment

Ukraine currently has no opportunity to fully abandon the use of Soviet aviation equipment and will continue to modernize it to maintain combat capabilities, because, despite the supply of Western models, the number of combat tasks does not decrease. This was stated by the commander of the army aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Pavlo Bardakov, during the round table "Import Substitution in the Aviation Industry of Ukraine: Challenges and Opportunities", writes UNN.

Details

It is worth noting that a significant part of the aviation equipment currently used in Ukraine - about 90% - is of Soviet origin. This refers primarily to Mi-8, Mi-17 helicopters, and Antonov aircraft.

Pavlo Bardakov noted that Ukraine is currently not even considering abandoning Soviet equipment.

"There is not even such a thought to give up. How can we give up? F-16s have arrived, Mirages have arrived. Everyone still works together. Both MiG-29s and Su-27s. Everyone flies. Because there will be no fewer tasks," he said.

According to him, Ukraine is simultaneously moving in two directions: first, the acquisition of foreign aircraft, which is strategic and inevitable, but requires significant time and resources. Second, maintaining the combat readiness of the existing Soviet fleet, its maintenance and modernization.

"The second way is to maintain our Soviet aviation equipment, which was left to us by the Soviet Union. To maintain it in maximum combat readiness, to modernize it, to install modern defense systems, modern weapons systems, navigation, communication, and so on. Because, according to our calculations, some of the equipment we received will last another 10-15 years," Bardakov explained.

He added that maintaining the combat readiness of aviation equipment includes searching for and purchasing spare parts abroad, import substitution, manufacturing parts by Ukrainian factories, and even "cannibalization" - removing individual elements from other helicopters. According to Bardakov, the main thing is that the equipment is in good working order and can effectively perform tasks.

Recall

Two Ukrainian Mi-8MT helicopters, modernized by "MS Avia-Grade" company under a state contract, currently risk returning to the army without combat equipment. After the machines were transferred for major overhaul, the installed weapons were dismantled and subsequently seized by court order - despite the fact that the equipment met current Ukrainian standards. The executing company was not allowed to participate in reclamation procedures, which makes it impossible to fulfill guarantees. The reason for recognizing the equipment as "inauthentic" was comparing it with Soviet-Russian GOSTs, and not with Ukrainian technical specifications. The situation caused a significant resonance due to the threat of loss of combat capability of the equipment during the war.