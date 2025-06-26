Guided missile strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation: a resident of Kryvyi Rih sentenced to 15 years behind bars

A resident of Kryvyi Rih, who directed enemy missile strikes on Ukrainian aviation, has been sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook.

Details

It is noted that in October 2023, in order to assist representatives of the FSB of the Russian Federation in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine, a resident of Kryvyi Rih met a member of the agent network in one of the messengers. According to the plan of the convicted person, the interlocutor had to send military data from her to the curator.

While on the territory of her own household, the woman monitored Ukrainian military aviation. In addition, she learned and transmitted data on the location of underground hangars of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the message says.



The prosecutor's office clarified that the woman sent the collected information in the form of text messages to the intermediary.

"According to the public prosecution of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a woman was sentenced for treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property," law enforcement officers added.

