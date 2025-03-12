Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: SSU reports that the terrorist attack was organized by the Russian Federation, the enemy blew up its own agents
Kyiv • UNN
The SSU has established that the terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk on March 11 was organized by russia. The enemy blew up its own agents, including minors.
The SBU and the National Police have established that the terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk on March 11 was organized by the Russian Federation: the enemy blew up its own agents, the SBU reported. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, an investigation has been launched into the terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk, writes UNN.
The Security Service and the National Police "hot on the trail" established the circumstances and perpetrators of the terrorist attack that the Russian Federation committed in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk on March 11 this year. According to available data, on the evening of that day, the Russian special service blew up two of its own agents who were carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) in the area of the railway station
According to the data obtained, we are talking about two minors - 15 and 17 years old. As a result, a 17-year-old boy died on the spot, and his 15-year-old accomplice was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The explosive wave also affected two passers-by.
The investigation established that the teenagers, who were studying in colleges and were friends, were recruited through Telegram channels looking for "easy money". According to the instructions of the Russian curator, they made explosives and two IEDs disguised as thermoses, which were equipped with remote detonators. They did this in a rented apartment near the railway station, which was paid for by the curator.
At about 18:30, the teenagers were heading to the place where they were to leave one of the explosive devices. "On the way, the Russian special service, which remotely tracked their movement via GPS, activated the IED in their package," the SBU said. At the same time, another device left in the apartment was blown up.
SBU investigators have already notified the 15-year-old suspect of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 258 (aiding and abetting a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person); Part 2 of Art. 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosives and explosive devices by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). The sanction of the articles provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
The investigation is currently ongoing, and law enforcement officers are deciding on the qualification of the actions of two more 15-year-old girls who were in the same company with the defendants during the preparation of the terrorist attack.
Under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in a criminal proceeding on the fact of a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person, as well as the illegal manufacture of explosives and devices by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 258, Part 2 of Art. 263-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
"The SBU once again warns Ukrainians: the Russian special services have begun to use a new tactic. They blow up their agents, use them "in the dark", and then get rid of them as unnecessary witnesses," the special service noted.
The SBU points out: report attempts to recruit to the SBU chat bot "Spaly" FSBshnyka" - t.me/spaly_fsb_bot
"The Security Service guarantees complete confidentiality, and each message will be carefully processed," the SBU noted.