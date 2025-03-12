Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: the mayor does not rule out the detonation of explosive devices and possible involvement of Moscow's special services
Kyiv • UNN
Two explosions rang out on Pryvokzalna Street in Ivano-Frankivsk. Various versions are being considered, including the involvement of Moscow's special services, the mayor claims.
The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, does not rule out that the explosions that occurred in the city on the evening of March 11 were caused by the detonation of explosive devices. He said this on the air of one of the TV channels on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
"The second explosion also occurred nearby, about 100 meters from the site of the first explosion. And the apartment caught fire, there were 4 people nearby, but they were not injured and did not need hospitalization. Preliminary, in the first version, an explosive device was triggered, in the second - more likely, probably, an explosive device. The police are still investigating these conclusions," Martsinkiv said.
"There are a number of working versions, that is, it is definitely an explosive device, but the cause of this explosive device is now being investigated. That is, there are a number of working versions - from careless handling to other versions that, perhaps, the Moscow special services were involved. It is not yet possible to say, because there is an investigation, and which version is true - probably, the investigators will say," added the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk.
Remind
On March 11, two explosions occurred on Pryvokzalna Street in Ivano-Frankivsk.
According to reports, one person died and three were injured in the explosions.
One of the explosions caused a fire on the roof of a multi-storey building, but passengers and railway workers were not injured.