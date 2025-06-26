$41.790.08
ISW: Russia is preparing to attack NATO, Trump confirmed this

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

According to analysts, Russia is preparing for a future attack on NATO countries and is creating conditions to justify aggression against former Soviet Union states that are not members of the Alliance. The Kremlin is using the "protection of compatriots" and the concept of the "Russian world", which is a continuation of the rhetoric that preceded the invasion of Ukraine.

ISW: Russia is preparing to attack NATO, Trump confirmed this

Russia is preparing for a future attack on NATO countries and is creating conditions to justify future aggression against former Soviet states that are not members of the Alliance. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that on the eve of the press conference at the NATO summit, US President Donald Trump said that Russia may have territorial ambitions outside of Ukraine.

Russia is preparing its military and society for a possible future conflict with NATO after the end of the war in Ukraine, including by conducting military reforms, integrating veterans into all levels of Russian local, regional and federal authorities, and creating ... conditions to justify future aggression against NATO

- the article states.

The authors emphasize that the Kremlin is now using the same rhetoric that it used against Ukraine before the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022 to threaten NATO states.

The Kremlin also specifically used the concept of "compatriots abroad" - the Russian-speaking population living outside of Russia, which, according to Russia, it must protect - to justify aggression against former Soviet states

- emphasize in ISW.

Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg24.06.25, 10:34 • 91670 views

They add that the Kremlin is also promoting its concept of the "Russian world" - "an amorphous ideological and geographical concept that includes all the former territories of Kyivan Rus, the Moscow Kingdom, the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and the modern Russian Federation", and which Putin uses to characterize any territories that the Russian regime ruled or claimed to rule as "historical territories" of Russia.

The Kremlin is creating information conditions to justify potential aggression against Moldova and the Baltic states, using the alleged need to protect its "compatriots abroad" and the claim that these countries are part of the "Russian world" - the same narratives that the Kremlin used to justify the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022

analysts state.

They conclude that Trump's statement is consistent with the fundamental assessment that Russia has territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine and will continue its policy accordingly unless Putin is forced to revise his "theory of victory."

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump admitted that his promise to end the war in Ukraine in a day was sarcastic. He added that the war turned out to be more difficult than anyone could have imagined.

I don't trust Vladimir Putin - NATO Secretary General Rutte25.06.25, 16:47 • 2104 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Moldova
