I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"

US President Donald Trump reacted to the words of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who called him "dad" and jokingly threatened to give him a piece of his mind. He stated this during a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit, reports UNN.

Details

Trump commented on the words of Mark Rutte, who called him "dad".

I think he loves me. I'm going to go and "give" him a piece of my mind now - Trump said jokingly.

Context

During the NATO summit in The Hague, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the emotional statement of American leader Donald Trump, who used profanity when talking about the conflict between Israel and Iran. Explaining Trump's use of swearing the day before on Tuesday, when he was talking about Iran and Israel, Rutte said:

And sometimes dad has to use profanity

