Increased NATO spending will help prevent future conflicts like the war in Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump called NATO countries' decision to increase defense spending to 5% an "historic milestone" to protect themselves from the terrible situation that occurred between Russia and Ukraine. Trump said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

This is a historic milestone and today NATO allies have committed to raising defense spending to 5% of GDP. No one thought this would happen... the past administration couldn't even get some countries to pay 2%. Back then we were 28 NATO member states, now, as you know, the number of countries has increased a little, and they have agreed in all cases to double their contributions, and take on more responsibility for defense, in order to protect themselves from the terrible situation that occurred between Russia and Ukraine - Trump said.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that member countries of the Alliance will increase defense spending to 5%. This needs to be done in the face of new security threats.