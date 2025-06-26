Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 people

The death toll from the Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 has risen to 20, and overnight the enemy attacked the region again, including the Dnipro district, where there is destruction on the territory of the recreation area, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, the number of victims of missile strikes on Dnipro has increased. Currently, there are 20 of them. There are 22 dead in the city of Samar - wrote Lysak.

Night shelling

Since the evening, according to the head of the Regional State Administration, the enemy has not stopped attacking Nikopol region. It was hit with heavy artillery, directed fpv-drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs.

The district center, Pokrovska, Myrivska and Marganetska communities were affected. A fire broke out in a cafe. Infrastructure, an enterprise, 3 private houses, 2 outbuildings, and a car were damaged, he noted.

"It was also loud in the Dnipro district. There is destruction on the territory of one of the recreation areas," Lysak said.

Everywhere, according to the head of the Regional State Administration, there were no casualties.

Around midnight, according to him, the defenders of the sky destroyed 2 enemy drones over the region.

