Russia launched 41 drones at Ukraine overnight, 24 of them were neutralized, including 8 shot down, the enemy mainly struck at the frontline territories of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, there were hits in 7 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 26, the enemy attacked with 41 Shahed-type удар удар UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - TOT Crimea.

"The main direction of the strike is the frontline territories of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions," the message reads.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, 24 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were neutralized by air defense in the east, south, and north of the country. 8 were shot down by fire weapons, 16 were locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

"Hits by enemy удар удар UAVs were recorded in 7 locations," the message reads.

